Ilford boss Fowell expecting a cagey but tough affair due to animosity with Mackman

PUBLISHED: 10:00 13 March 2020

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Ilford at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Ilford at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Ilford manager Jonny Fowell is expecting a cagey affair as he comes up against Lee Mackman - a rival boss he has had plenty of confrontations with throughout the season.

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Ilford at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

The Foxes visit Crofters End on Saturday to take on strugglers Sawbridgeworth Town as they look to continue their push up the Essex Senior League table.

Fowell feels the Robins are already relegated from the league but knows Mackman and his side will be determined to beat his side due to the amount of confrontation in their last meeting and on Twitter ever since.

'I personally think they're relegated and can't see them getting out of it to be honest, but they will be up for it because of the confrontation between Lee Mackman, the manager, and I,' Fowell admitted.

'They're not going to want to lose this game and neither are we, so we're going there for three points.

'It's not nice to say, but with all that has gone on we want to win and make sure we get the three points.

'It will be a difficult game though.'

The former Clapton and St Margaretsbury manager felt Mackman said plenty of things he shouldn't have and since that point the animosity has just continued between the two of them.

'He said some things I don't think he should have said and I think it's spiralled out of control, but he is still saying things now, so he must be thinking of me,' added Fowell. 'I haven't got no time for Sawbridgeworth, I'm only focusing on Ilford.'

Aside from the weekend's fixture Ilford were also due to visit Enfield on Wednesday evening on the back of a 1-1 draw with Tower Hamlets at Mile End Stadium on Saturday.

But more importantly, Fowell believes the ground work has already been started for next season after reaching 30 points in the Essex Senior League - the target they set when arriving at Ilford back in October with the aim of avoiding the drop.

'We've already started our work for next season,' he said.

'We've got a lot going on behind the scenes with the youth and regarding the pitch, trying to get some sponsors in, so it's exciting times for the club.

'The whole idea of the club is to progress it and from where we were in October to where we are now, it's in a fantastic place.'

Person tests positive for coronavirus in Redbridge

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Redbridge coronavirus case infected in Italy

A Redbridge resident became infected with Covid-19 while in Italy. Picture: PA

Former Gants Hill schoolgirl set for global stardom credits inspirational teachers for pursuing her dreams

Singer Gaurika, who recently recorder her debut single with Sean Kingston, returned to her old school Caterham High School. Picture: Denis Malachov/courtesy of Dream Studios

Murder investigation launched after stabbing outside Ilford club

A 24-year-old man named Ricardo Fuller was stabbed and killed outside a nightclub in Ilford High Road this morning. Picture: Andrew Headon

Where are the richest wards in Redbridge?

The darker blue areas represent high household income and lighter, lower income. Havering shows a general trend of being more affluent with less contrasting figures comared to Redbridge. Picture: Office for National Statistics

