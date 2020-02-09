Essex Senior League: Ilford, Redbridge, Clapton all win

Hassan Nalbant of Redbridge and Jordan Fisher of Ilford during Redbridge vs Ilford, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th January 2020 ©TGS Phototgsphoto.co.uk+44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League rivals Ilford, Redbridge and Clapton all celebrated wins at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Asher Modeste of Clapton scores the third goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Redbridge vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 31st January 2020 Asher Modeste of Clapton scores the third goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Redbridge vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 31st January 2020

Jonny Fowell's Foxes welcomed Southend Manor to Cricklefield and the visitors were reduced to 10 men after only 15 minutes when Reece Latimer was adjudged to be the last defender when pulling down Andre Embalo.

Larry Akanbi fired inside the left post from the edge of the box to put the hosts ahead on 25 minutes, but they were saw Tyson Talanya dismissed midway through the second half.

Ilford made sure of the points on 75 minutes, though, when Jordan Fisher fired home against his former club to seal a 2-0 win.

You may also want to watch:

Redbridge also managed a goal in each half to claim a 2-0 victory of their own at St Margaretsbury.

Hassan Nalbant put Motormen in front on 21 minutes, with Charlie Portway doubling their advantage just past the hour mark as Micky Wetherall's men moved up to seventh.

Clapton, meanwhile, had run out 4-1 winners over Woodford Town in the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy on Friday evening.

David Agboola opened the scoring after only four minutes, with Asher Modeste, Delmar Queni and substitute Warren Kayembe also on target for Tons at Harlow Arena.

This week's fixtures include Redbridge going to Hoddesdon Town for an Errington Challenge Cup tie on Tuesday, while Tower Hamlets travel to West Essex and Woodford host St Margaretsbury in league action.

Clapton, meanwhile, are due to entertain landlords Southend Manor at Southchurch Park on Wednesday.