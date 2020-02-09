Search

Advanced search

Essex Senior League: Ilford, Redbridge, Clapton all win

PUBLISHED: 14:49 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:49 09 February 2020

Hassan Nalbant of Redbridge and Jordan Fisher of Ilford during Redbridge vs Ilford, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th January 2020

Hassan Nalbant of Redbridge and Jordan Fisher of Ilford during Redbridge vs Ilford, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th January 2020

©TGS Phototgsphoto.co.uk+44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League rivals Ilford, Redbridge and Clapton all celebrated wins at the weekend.

Asher Modeste of Clapton scores the third goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Redbridge vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 31st January 2020Asher Modeste of Clapton scores the third goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Redbridge vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 31st January 2020

Jonny Fowell's Foxes welcomed Southend Manor to Cricklefield and the visitors were reduced to 10 men after only 15 minutes when Reece Latimer was adjudged to be the last defender when pulling down Andre Embalo.

Larry Akanbi fired inside the left post from the edge of the box to put the hosts ahead on 25 minutes, but they were saw Tyson Talanya dismissed midway through the second half.

Ilford made sure of the points on 75 minutes, though, when Jordan Fisher fired home against his former club to seal a 2-0 win.

You may also want to watch:

Redbridge also managed a goal in each half to claim a 2-0 victory of their own at St Margaretsbury.

Hassan Nalbant put Motormen in front on 21 minutes, with Charlie Portway doubling their advantage just past the hour mark as Micky Wetherall's men moved up to seventh.

Clapton, meanwhile, had run out 4-1 winners over Woodford Town in the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy on Friday evening.

David Agboola opened the scoring after only four minutes, with Asher Modeste, Delmar Queni and substitute Warren Kayembe also on target for Tons at Harlow Arena.

This week's fixtures include Redbridge going to Hoddesdon Town for an Errington Challenge Cup tie on Tuesday, while Tower Hamlets travel to West Essex and Woodford host St Margaretsbury in league action.

Clapton, meanwhile, are due to entertain landlords Southend Manor at Southchurch Park on Wednesday.

Most Read

‘No customers for a week’: Disruptive building work at Ilford Station leave businesses struggling

Some businesses near Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road and Ilford Hill have had no customers for a week. Picture: Rafiullah Niazi

Police and paramedics respond to report of assault at Clayhall school

Caterham High School. Picture: Google

Redbridge Council revokes Seven Kings restaurant’s licence after it was caught repeatedly using illegal workers

Delhi O Delhi could be stripped of its licence after Home Office immigration enforcement officers found illegal workers at the premises for a second time. Picture: Google

Plans submitted to build two-storey temporary car park on Tesco Goodmayes site to make way for construction of new store

The new temporary car park will be constructed next to the Tesco store, in the centre of the site, with 422 spaces. Picture: Google

Seven Kings stabbings: Three men died from stab wounds to chest, inquest hears

L-R: Harinder Kumar, Malki Singh Dhillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya. Pictures: Met Police

Most Read

‘No customers for a week’: Disruptive building work at Ilford Station leave businesses struggling

Some businesses near Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road and Ilford Hill have had no customers for a week. Picture: Rafiullah Niazi

Police and paramedics respond to report of assault at Clayhall school

Caterham High School. Picture: Google

Redbridge Council revokes Seven Kings restaurant’s licence after it was caught repeatedly using illegal workers

Delhi O Delhi could be stripped of its licence after Home Office immigration enforcement officers found illegal workers at the premises for a second time. Picture: Google

Plans submitted to build two-storey temporary car park on Tesco Goodmayes site to make way for construction of new store

The new temporary car park will be constructed next to the Tesco store, in the centre of the site, with 422 spaces. Picture: Google

Seven Kings stabbings: Three men died from stab wounds to chest, inquest hears

L-R: Harinder Kumar, Malki Singh Dhillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya. Pictures: Met Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Essex Senior League: Ilford, Redbridge, Clapton all win

Hassan Nalbant of Redbridge and Jordan Fisher of Ilford during Redbridge vs Ilford, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th January 2020

West Ham match at Manchester City postponed because of adverse weather

West Ham United manager David Moyes will have more time to prepare his team for Liverpool

FIH Pro League: GB men win, women take shoot-out spoils

Great Britain's men celebrate a goal against New Zealand (pic GB Hockey)

Recorder letters: Parks and green spaces and council v public

Valentines Park in Ilford has been voted one of the best in Britain. Picture: REDBRIDGE COUNCIL

Two teenagers hospitalised after stabbing in Goodmayes while police hunt suspect

Two males in their mid-teens were stabbed on Kinfauns Road in Goodmayes on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24