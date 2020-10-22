Heavy fixture list taking its toll on small Ilford squad

Sporting Bengal United in action against Ilford at the Mile End Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards) Archant

Ilford manager Adam Peek has admitted his side is struggling to deal with the hectic fixture.

The Foxes have played every midweek since the season began and the boss says it is starting to make his team inconsistent.

They were due to face West Essex on Wednesday, but it was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, and will then welcome local rivals Woodford Town to Cricklefield Stadium on Saturday, before hosting Sawbridgeworth next Wednesday (October 28).

“If you look at our fixtures we’ve played every midweek for seven weeks and we’ve not had any time off or any opportunity to give the boys a break,” Peek said.

“We seem to have one good game and then a bad game. We’ve got a small squad, and we do look very tired. The games for us are coming thick and fast, so we’re struggling with it physically.”

Peek knows the Foxes need to tighten up defensively as they are scoring plenty this season but still losing games.

He added: “We’re scoring lots of goals, but we’re conceding too many. We’ve spoke about our defence.

“We know we can score goals, we’re a threat going forward, but we are working on solutions to tighten up at the back as that is what is costing us games at the moment.”

Peek added: “Woodford Town’s fortunes will change, they’re a good side – always have been – we know that. They’ve always played good football.”

Ilford suffered a 4-3 defeat to Sporting Bengal United at the weekend at the Mile End Stadium despite taking a 2-0 lead in the early stages of the contest through Yemi Adelani and Dimi Christou.

Substitute Dion Lewis-Kirwan netted their third, but Peek said: “It’s very hard to put a finger on what went wrong. First of all, there were two key decisions in the game that the referee got wrong in my eyes.

“One was a penalty to them and one was an offside. Obviously the lead we had was reduced due to that, but the reality of it was that we were very flat and lethargic.

“We had a tough game on the Wednesday night against Cockfosters (a 1-1 draw) and there was a lot of work put in and we were carrying a few injuries.

“We looked leggy and unfortunately that has been the story of our season so far.”