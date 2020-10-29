Vase tie with Clacton ‘unknown’ for Ilford

Yemi Adelani fires an attempt on goal during Ilford vs Woodford Town, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 24th October 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ilford manager Adam Peek says FA Vase opponents FC Clacton could be a complete unknown after losing their manager Tom Austin.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Larry Akanbi of Ilford holds off the challenge during Ilford vs Woodford Town, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 24th October 2020 Larry Akanbi of Ilford holds off the challenge during Ilford vs Woodford Town, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 24th October 2020

The Foxes welcome the Eastern Counties League Premier Division side to Cricklefield Stadium on Saturday for a first round tie.

The winner of the tie will pick up £825 in prize money, while the losers will walk away with £250.

Peek said: “Clacton are not new to me as when I was at Southend Manor last year, we went out to them in the Vase, funnily enough.

“Their manager has left and gone to Brightlingsea Regent, and that was a few weeks ago, so we’re not sure what they’re going to bring and whether their squad has been hindered.

“It could be a complete unknown for us, but the Vase is always important. The money creeps up to just shy of £900.

You may also want to watch:

“As I say to the boys with my manager’s hat on, ‘it’s not about the money, it’s about the performance and the win’.

“From the club’s perspective the prize money is a bonus, but we need to build some momentum. Some of our best form has come in the Vase this year, we’ve obviously won two out of two in that, which has been good.”

Ilford drew 0-0 withSawbridgeworth Town in the Essex Senior League onWednesday on the back of a 3-0 derby victory against local rivals Woodford Town at the weekend.

“I said to the lads after that I felt we were average and that I don’t think we were at our best,” Peek added.

“But when you win 3-0, you’ve kept a clean sheet and scored three goals you’ve got to be happy.

“We’ve played better in other games and not picked up points, but it was a difficult game. Up until Monday Woodford had not picked up any points, but they’re a good young side.

“I think we were just physically stronger than them and I think that affected them. And we had a bit more experience.

“But I’m very pleased to get the result and the clean sheet as we needed it. Here’s hoping we can build on it and now get some consistency.”