Ilford’s Peek says focus must be on themselves not Saffron Walden

Ilford in FA Vase action against Long Melford (Pic: Tim Edwards) Archant

Ilford manager Adam Peek says they must just focus on their own performance ahead of their clash with one of the Essex Senior League title favourites in Saffron Walden Town this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ilford in FA Vase action against Long Melford (Pic: Tim Edwards) Ilford in FA Vase action against Long Melford (Pic: Tim Edwards)

The Foxes welcome Jason Maher’s Bloods to Cricklefield Stadium on Saturday as they look to build on their recent fortunes, including a 5-3 win over Long Melford in the FA Vase.

And Peek knows his side can be a match for anyone in the Essex Senior League when they perform the way they should.

“Every game in this league is tough, it doesn’t matter who you are playing. You’ve seen over the last few weeks some of the results,” Peek said.

“Saffron Walden are one of the favourites, so we’ll expect a tough game, but we’ve just got to focus on what we’re doing. We’ve scored 11 goals in two games, we’ve conceded a few too many for my liking, but I know going forward we’re a threat to any side.

Ilford in FA Vase action against Long Melford (Pic: Tim Edwards) Ilford in FA Vase action against Long Melford (Pic: Tim Edwards)

You may also want to watch:

“We know what comes with Saffron Walden, but we’ll be as prepared as we can be.”

A brace from Dion Lewis-Kirwan and goals from Dimitri Christou, Bailey Hossack and Olayemi Ogunfunmilade sealed their win in the first qualifying round of the Vase and bagged them a draw with Benfleet in the next round.

“We went out early in the FA Cup after a poor performance, but we went into the game off the back of a very good win over Redbridge, so the confidence was high, and we managed to keep 10 out of the 11 starters fit for that game,” added Peek.

Ilford in FA Vase action against Long Melford (Pic: Tim Edwards) Ilford in FA Vase action against Long Melford (Pic: Tim Edwards)

“We started very poorly in the first 15 minutes, but when they scored the game changed. We upped our intensity and in the end we were just too good for them.

“The Vase is one of those competitions where you’re playing teams at the same level, so if you can get a couple of good draws and wins, then it’s good for the club financially but also it’s good for the team to try push on. We’re all very delighted.”

As for the Benfleet draw, Peek said: “I would never say I’m pleased with any draw as it’s how we perform on the day. If we perform how we have been in the last two games then I’ll be reasonably confident.

“When you go into those games the underdog will always be up for it and know they haven’t got anything to lose.”