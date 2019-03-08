Youngster inspire Ilford to victory over Leyton

Ilford manager Martin Haywood during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Ilford 2 Leyton Athletic 0

Ilford made it back-to-back wins in the Essex Senior League as they sealed a 2-0 victory over basement club Leyton Athletic.

Goals from Alejandro Seoane Barber and under-18s player Ryan O’Connell sealed the three points for the Foxes at Cricklefield Stadium.

Seoane Barber netted from 25 yards out in the 10th minute to open the scoring for the hosts.

Debutant goalkeeper Brandon Bullman then had to net to deny a Leyton effort from point blank range shortly after.

In the 60th minute youngster O’Connell found the net after being picked out by a long ball from Lamaar Douglas to make it 2-0 and seal the win for Martin Haywood’s men.

The Foxes will now welcome Stanway Rovers to Cricklefield Stadium this weekend as they look to finish the campaign strongly.

They only have three matches left this season as they try claim a spot in the top half of the Essex Senior League.