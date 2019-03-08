Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Youngster inspire Ilford to victory over Leyton

PUBLISHED: 10:30 31 March 2019

Ilford manager Martin Haywood during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Ilford manager Martin Haywood during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Ilford 2 Leyton Athletic 0

Ilford made it back-to-back wins in the Essex Senior League as they sealed a 2-0 victory over basement club Leyton Athletic.

Goals from Alejandro Seoane Barber and under-18s player Ryan O’Connell sealed the three points for the Foxes at Cricklefield Stadium.

Seoane Barber netted from 25 yards out in the 10th minute to open the scoring for the hosts.

Debutant goalkeeper Brandon Bullman then had to net to deny a Leyton effort from point blank range shortly after.

In the 60th minute youngster O’Connell found the net after being picked out by a long ball from Lamaar Douglas to make it 2-0 and seal the win for Martin Haywood’s men.

The Foxes will now welcome Stanway Rovers to Cricklefield Stadium this weekend as they look to finish the campaign strongly.

They only have three matches left this season as they try claim a spot in the top half of the Essex Senior League.

Most Read

Armed police in Ilford after reports of ‘firearm discharge’

Armed police were seen on Ilford Lane. Photo: Nerinder Ramadoss

Police uncover £3million TV fraud operation in Ilford

Computers, set-top boxes and other equipment valued around £100,000 was seized in connection with the fraud. Photo: PA

Man stabbed in Barkingside

The victim was taken to hospital.

Ultra-low Emission Zone charges date revealed for Redbridge

The A406 flyover on the Redbridge roundabout. Photo: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council applies for funding to turn Ilford into a shopping ‘mecca’

Will Ilford ever become a shopping mecca again? Photo: Ken Mears

Most Read

Armed police in Ilford after reports of ‘firearm discharge’

Armed police were seen on Ilford Lane. Photo: Nerinder Ramadoss

Police uncover £3million TV fraud operation in Ilford

Computers, set-top boxes and other equipment valued around £100,000 was seized in connection with the fraud. Photo: PA

Man stabbed in Barkingside

The victim was taken to hospital.

Ultra-low Emission Zone charges date revealed for Redbridge

The A406 flyover on the Redbridge roundabout. Photo: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council applies for funding to turn Ilford into a shopping ‘mecca’

Will Ilford ever become a shopping mecca again? Photo: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Youngster inspire Ilford to victory over Leyton

Ilford manager Martin Haywood during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Tower Hamlets cruise past Redbridge

Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019

Woeful West Ham outplayed by Everton

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass (right) appears dejected after Everton's Bernard (not shown) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Daggers beaten on trip to Chesterfield

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

O’s remain top despite failing to sting Bees

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists