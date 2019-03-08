Search

Ilford manager Le Force relieved to nab first win

PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 August 2019

Tyson Tadaya of Ilford and Sam Cripps of Harwich during Ilford vs Harwich & Parkeston, Emirates FA Cup Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 10th August 2019

Tyson Tadaya of Ilford and Sam Cripps of Harwich during Ilford vs Harwich & Parkeston, Emirates FA Cup Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 10th August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ilford general manager Morgan Le Force says it was a 'huge relief' to seal their first victory of the season with a narrow 1-0 win over Tower Hamlets.

Clifford Newby-Harris of Ilford during Ilford vs Harwich & Parkeston, Emirates FA Cup Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 10th August 2019Clifford Newby-Harris of Ilford during Ilford vs Harwich & Parkeston, Emirates FA Cup Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 10th August 2019

An 82nd minute goal from Clifford Newby-Harris sealed the three points for Morgan Le Force and Clint Easton's side at Cricklefield Stadium.

Prior to that result they had failed to pick up a win in their opening four Essex Senior League fixtures.

"It's a huge relief, we've had a bit of an indifferent start and it was important after Saturday's disappointment to get this one over and done with," Le Force said.

"It was a hard game, Tower Hamlets are a good side, technically very good and they came out and wanted to play football.

"In the first-half if I'm honest I wanted half-time to come which it did, we re-grouped, looked at our shape and changed things around which worked.

"Full credit to the boys out there, we went down to 10 men with our full-back coming off with an injury, but we dug in and got the vital goal."

The manager insists they always knew it would take time with a young squad and a lack of training due to the hectic opening month of fixtures.

"It's been really difficult as we haven't managed to get on the training field so our training was there, get behind the ball, and stay organised and compact.

"It was great because they listened and done what was asked, so I'm pleased."

