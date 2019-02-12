Ilford held to a draw at Hoddesdon

Ilford striker Yemi Adelani in action against Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Essex Senior League: Hoddesdon Town 1 Ilford 1

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ilford had to settle for a share of the spoils as they drew 1-1 with Hoddesdon Town despite taking an early lead.

Foxes striker Yemi Adelani opened the scoring in the ninth minute but his effort was cancelled out shortly after by the hosts Aiden Critchley at Lowfield.

In the ninth minute Adelani fired home the visitor’s first attempt on goal after a good passing pass.

Just over 15 minutes later left-back Critchley found the net to level the score at 1-1.

Neither side could find a winner and Ilford ended the match with just 10 men after having a sending off late on.

The Foxes will now host in-form St Margaretsbury at Cricklefield Stadium on Saturday as they look to get back to winning ways.

Hoddesdon Town: Bolton, Bull, Critchley, Cross, Elliot, Gnandi, Hayes, Lillis, Lowe, Rickman, Riddle.

Ilford: Rosetti, Casey, Seoane Barber, Sylvester, Haigh, Golledge, Dasho, Douglas, Adelani, Maltese, Diakiesse.

Subs: Manneh, Cobbiah, Docaj.