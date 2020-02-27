Ilford boss Fowell felt his side deserved something from Hashtag United loss

Ilford manager Jon Fowell during Redbridge vs Ilford, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th January 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ilford manager Jonny Fowell felt his side deserved more from their narrow 2-1 defeat to title challenging Hashtag United in a controversial affair.

Hashtag needed a late penalty from George Smith to win this one at Chadfield's against Ilford and go back into second spot and a point behind leaders Saffron Walden.

Thomas Anderson gave the hosts a 13th minute lead but this was wiped out by half time after Sadiq Akanbi levelled for the visitors.

It remained 1-1 until nine minutes from time when Smith netted from the spot, and the game ended with Jordon Fisher been given his marching orders after he had been adjudged to have used his arm to net what the visitors thought was a late leveller and was given a second yellow for the offence.

"Tonight was tough to take, can't say too much but no way did we deserve to lose, need to watch the highlights before commenting.

"Come a long way since October and really proud of my boys tonight."