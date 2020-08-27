Peek hopes for bumper crowd as Ilford host Halstead in FA Cup tie

Adam Peek is the new chairman at Ilford Archant

Ilford chairman and assistant manager Adam Peek is hoping they can pull in a bumper crowd at their FA Cup clash to start the season.

The Foxes welcome Thurlow Nunn League Division One South outfit Halstead Town to Cricklefield Stadium on Wednesday evening (7.45pm) for an extra preliminary round tie in the prestigious cup competition.

There is £1,125 prize money up for grabs for the winner of the match, while the loser will still take home £375.

“These are the sort of games that keep clubs going,” Peek said.

“We’d appreciate a big gate if we can get one, 300 would be phenomenal but a win is also massively important. Not just for the money, but you also want to start the season on a win, and then we head into the league on Saturday.

“It will good to get some local people out, a lot of people in the area probably support Dagenham & Redbridge, Leyton Orient and West Ham and might be looking for a game.”

The clash will be limited to a maximum of 300 people due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions will be in place to cater for social distancing. Peek added: “It’s been a long time coming, there has been a lot of work going on behind the scenes with the pitch, and many different things that have kept our minds occupied.

“There is no other FA Cup game on Wednesday in the whole of London.

“We’ve got a new group and we will be putting out some details of signings throughout the week.

“We’ve still to confirm our final 16-man squad this week, but the boys that have been involved are looking forward to it, and everyone wants to get back to some competitive football.

“Hopefully as a football club we can put on a decent game.”

In terms of Halstead, the chairman admitted he is unsure of what to expect from them.

“It’s difficult, you can’t read too much into friendlies,” he said. “Like us for example, we’ve not had a great pre-season in terms of results, but we’ve used over 30 players and it’s an opportunity to look at people.

“It will come down to the day, we’ll respect any opponent we’re against, and hopefully we’ll be able to get a result. But they will be up for it, as will we.”

You can book tickets or reserve your place on the club website.