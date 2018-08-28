Ilford assistant Flavin eager to bring back heart from Walthamstow victory

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Ilford assistant manager Lee Flavin is eager for his side to go into every match like they did against Walthamstow a few weeks ago.

The Foxes fell to a narrow 3-2 defeat to local rivals Redbridge on the weekend at Cricklefield Stadium.

And the former Wingate & Finchley man says his side looked vulnerable against Micky Wetherall’s side.

“We want the boys to go into every game full of belief, I felt Walthamstow was very strong in phases of the game but the boys worked hard as a team to grind out the 2-1 result with 10 men,” Flavin said.

“A few players came off injured which we knew was going to be massive headache come Saturday.

“Unfortunately we went into the Redbridge game vulnerable and weak in key areas, we had players playing out of position but there were question marks from the get go.”

The former Clapton player Flavin insists manager Martin Haywood and himself still backed the team to get the job done on the pitch.

“Martin and I felt we could trust the boys coming in to do a job for the team,” he said.

“We were keen to get Yemi Adelani back in the squad, and he set Deji Adeniran up instantly in the first five minutes then for the following 40 minutes we only saw a shadow of the boys we have been working with the last few games.

“There was a lack of desire to want and win personal battles taking charge and communicating, Redbridge capitalised on it and got rewarded for their efforts.”

Jay Knight netted a brace and Daniel Gilchrist scored another for the Motormen and Flavin says they will address the manor in which the Foxes gave away them three goals.

“We gave away three goals cheaply and it will be addressed.

“I’ve said from the get go if we bring the right personnel in and work hard for each other the results will follow.

“Competition is healthy and the man who steps up to it week in week out will start.

“We have a friendly this week to give players minutes and look at a few under-18s that have been doing very well recently.”