Foxes assistant Flavin helps bag a number of new signings

Connor Duffy of Clapton and Emmanuel Dasho of Ilford during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

Ilford assistant manager Lee Flavin revealed it has been a busy first few weeks at the club as he has tried to help strengthen the squad since his arrival.

The former Wingate & Finchley man has helped with a number of new signings including Tashan Bradshaw-Brown, Festus Lori, Collins Atubrah, Tremayne Coley and loanee Dimeji Adeniran.

“The first week has been busy, I’ve been on the phone trying to find players that suit us physically and mentally,” Flavin said.

“They also have to buy into what we’re trying to install here, as we want players to be here because they enjoy it.

“We have a few players that haven’t been quiet consistent or have occurred injuries so we are looking to get them out on loan to get them some minutes.”

The Foxes will welcome local rivals Redbridge to Cricklefield Stadium on Saturday as they look to build on their 2-1 win over Walthamstow last weekend thanks to goals from Adeniran and Atubrah.