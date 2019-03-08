Search

Ilford lose away at unbeaten Walthamstow

PUBLISHED: 15:00 18 September 2019

Ilford FC signage at Cricklefields Stadium (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ilford FC signage at Cricklefields Stadium (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ilford fell to a 2-0 away defeat at unbeaten Walthamstow on Tuesday night after having a man sent off.

Callum Ibe put his side ahead early on with an overhead kick from a corner and Nick Keyamo was dismissed before half time after kicking out off the ball.

Ilford went in at the break a goal and a man down but managed to keep the scores level for a short while after the restart as the home side missed numerous chances.

But Ibe would get his second of the game to seal the win for Walthamstow when he knocked the ball past the keeper from close range before being denied a hat-trick late on.

Next up for Ilford is a home clash with Hashtag United, who have started the season well and sit second in the Essex Senior League with four wins from their five games.

The defeat leaves Morgan LaForce's side with seven points from eight games.

