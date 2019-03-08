Search

Ilford FC announce appointment of new first team manager

PUBLISHED: 11:30 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:49 08 July 2019

Ilford FC signage at Cricklefields Stadium (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ilford FC have appointed Morgan LaForce as the club's new first team manager.

LaForce brings assistant manager Kieran Amos and first team coaches Clint Easton and Mark Thomas with him to the club.

He takes over from previous boss Martin Haywood, who returned to the club to replace joint-managers Allan Fenn and Billy Cove last season.

Heywood has opted to take up a director of football role which involves all aspects of development throughout the senior setup.

This includes overseeing the reserve team, managed by Peter O'Connell and Glen Hart, who will compete in the Essex Senior Reserve League.

Ilford FC will have a younger development squad competing in the Essex Alliance League under James Blythe, who also manages the under-18s.

The club have already started their pre-season preparations ahead of next season, with fixtures for the 2019/20 season yet to be announced.

