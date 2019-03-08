Search

Ilford boss Fowell says squad are already ahead of mini target

PUBLISHED: 16:00 05 November 2019

Ilford manager Jon Fowell (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Ilford manager Jonny Fowell says his squad are ahead of their mini target already after being tasked with the job of avoiding relegation when appointed.

The Foxes made it back-to-back wins in the Essex Senior League with a 3-1 win over Enfield since Fowell's arrival.

Tela Trivelato netted a brace and Ikechi Eze scored the other to seal the important win at Cricklefield Stadium despite Matt Frew pulling one back for the visitors.

"Darren (Gosnell), Adam (Peek) and I set out a plan of what we needed to do and we said we needed 16 points by Christmas and we worked it out that it would be about a point a game.

"We also worked out if we could get 16 points pretty quick, depending on the squad we could put together we'd be happy, but it's gone quite well.

"We've had good teams out against Takeley, and we thoroughly deserved that, and again against Enfield.

"First-half I think we defended really well and we were up against the wind, Saturday was a bad day, especially over Cricklefield where it's quite open."

He was also full of praise for goalkeeper Joe Taylor and defender Tyson Talanya after their performances.

"I thought Joe Taylor was absolutely immense, his punching and his kicking were great, and his catching from free-kicks was second to none.

"I also thought the back four done really well as we were under pressure for a lot of the game and we couldn't have asked for anything more from them."

"Young Tyson at right-back, who is only 17 or 18, is a fantastic player and that's what we're trying to do build a good team."

The boss is also setting the bar high with his ambitions despite still sitting 16th in the league table.

"We know on paper we can't win the league unless a miracle happens, but what I'm hoping we can do is maybe challenge top seven, and considering we only had seven points for 11 games that would be a huge achievement for Ilford."

