Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Ilford look to build on derby victory against Enfield

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 March 2019

Ilford players celebrate after Barkingside score a late own goal during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Ilford players celebrate after Barkingside score a late own goal during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ilford will look to make it back-to-back wins in the Essex Senior League when they host Enfield this weekend.

Billy College of Ilford scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019Billy College of Ilford scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

The Foxes will welcome Matthew Hanning’s side to Cricklefield Stadium on Saturday as they look to finish the campaign strongly with a top half finish.

Martin Haywood’s side nabbed a late goal to seal a narrow 2-1 victory over relegation-threatened local rivals Barkingside last weekend.

Emmanuel Dasho scored six minutes from time to complete a comeback after Side had gone ahead in the first minute thanks to a goal from new signing Craig Jeakins.

The visitors took the lead as the former Romford attacker found the back of the net for his first goal since joining the club.

But former Redbridge midfielder Billy Golledge then levelled the score despite Side having a host of chances early on in the match.

Dasho secured the win for the Foxes as he netted in the 86th minute.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenager fighting for life after double stabbing at Gants Hill roundabout

Police at the scene in Woodford Avenue in Gants Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Ilford headteacher banned from management roles after letting terrorist ‘radicalise’ school children

Eton Community School. Photo: Ken Mears

Man charged with murder after stabbing outside Ilford Station

The victim of a murder in Ilford has been named as detectives continue to investigate. Photo: Met Police

Man hospitalised after masked burglars break into Hainault flat and beat him up

Fencepiece Road, Hainault. Photo: Google Maps

Ilford and Gants Hill stabbing: MP calls on home secretary to give police more resources

Mr Streeting said more need to be done about gangs and knife crime. Photo: PA

Most Read

Teenager fighting for life after double stabbing at Gants Hill roundabout

Police at the scene in Woodford Avenue in Gants Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Ilford headteacher banned from management roles after letting terrorist ‘radicalise’ school children

Eton Community School. Photo: Ken Mears

Man charged with murder after stabbing outside Ilford Station

The victim of a murder in Ilford has been named as detectives continue to investigate. Photo: Met Police

Man hospitalised after masked burglars break into Hainault flat and beat him up

Fencepiece Road, Hainault. Photo: Google Maps

Ilford and Gants Hill stabbing: MP calls on home secretary to give police more resources

Mr Streeting said more need to be done about gangs and knife crime. Photo: PA

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Ilford look to build on derby victory against Enfield

Ilford players celebrate after Barkingside score a late own goal during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Orient ready to slay the Dragons for a third time!

Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Wrexham last season (pic: Simon O’Connor).

World Book Day 2019: Teachers and pupils at Snaresbrook Primary School dress up

Staff at Snaresbrook Primary School dressed up to mark World Book Day yesterday, March 7. Photo: Snaresbrook Primary School

Woods hope for better away to Hamlets

Woodford Town manager Dee Safer (right) and assistant Neil Day (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Daggers’ Gordon admits Maidenhead draw felt like a defeat

Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists