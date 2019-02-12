Ilford look to build on derby victory against Enfield

Ilford players celebrate after Barkingside score a late own goal during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ilford will look to make it back-to-back wins in the Essex Senior League when they host Enfield this weekend.

The Foxes will welcome Matthew Hanning’s side to Cricklefield Stadium on Saturday as they look to finish the campaign strongly with a top half finish.

Martin Haywood’s side nabbed a late goal to seal a narrow 2-1 victory over relegation-threatened local rivals Barkingside last weekend.

Emmanuel Dasho scored six minutes from time to complete a comeback after Side had gone ahead in the first minute thanks to a goal from new signing Craig Jeakins.

The visitors took the lead as the former Romford attacker found the back of the net for his first goal since joining the club.

But former Redbridge midfielder Billy Golledge then levelled the score despite Side having a host of chances early on in the match.

Dasho secured the win for the Foxes as he netted in the 86th minute.