Ilford crash out of Trophy on penalties to Cockfosters

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy: Ilford 1 Cockfosters 1 (2-3 on penalties)

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ilford crashed out of the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy with a penalty shoot-out defeat to Cockfosters in the quarter-finals after a 1-1 draw.

The visitors took the lead mid-way through the first-half but were pegged back by a Steven Sylvester goal to take the match at Cricklefield Stadium to penalties where Cockfosters finished 3-2 winners in the shoot-out.

In the 23rd minute Harlee Haag put his side infront as he side-footed the ball into the net following a pass inside.

It was not until the 61st minute that Ilford pulled it back to level terms as they were awarded a penalty and up stepped captain Sylvester to fire it home.

You may also want to watch:

Both sides looked for the winner but failed to find it, meaning the game went to a penalty shoot-out, where Cockfosters won 3-2.

They will now face either Tower Hamlets or Saffron Walden Town in the semi-finals of the cup competition.

New Foxes boss Fowell watched the match from the stands but seemed impressed with the early showings from his squad.

"Well done to the boys tonight, game of two halves and felt we just shaded it.

"To lose on penalties after a 1-1 draw was disappointing but that's football.

"Well done to cockfosters and good luck in the next round.

"We will keep building."