Ilford boss Fowell disappointed to earn nothing from Cockfosters clash

Ilford manager Jonny Fowell was disappointed not to get anything from the match against Cockfosters as they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat.

A 72nd minute goal from James Verney sealed the three points for Cockfosters on their return to action following a lengthy Christmas break at Cricklefield Stadium.

The former Clapton boss did admit sometimes football goes that way and they've been on the other end of that sort of result this season as well after a dominant performance on Saturday.

"I'm disappointed not to get anything from the game, but that's football, we've done that to West Essex where they could have been three or four up but then in the second-half we've been the better team.

"Sometimes you can dominate, but it is the result that matters, so fair play to them they came, defended deep, hit balls long and got the result.

"We will take something from it, I said to the boys after the game, let's take the positives not the negatives as it was our first game back for a few weeks and we had a few stuffed turkeys in the changing room."

Fowell felt it was a good performance for 60 minutes until they tired which ended up proving costly.

"We hadn't played since December, 14, so obviously we went into the game rusty and they played on the 28th so they were a little bit sharper.

"I thought for the first 60 minutes we dominated, I felt we could have been 2-0 up or maybe even 3-0.

"They had a good little spell for about 10 to 15 minutes around the 65th minute, we looked tired and ran out of steam, and they hit the post in that time and then scored.

"We switched off, watched the ball come across the 18 yard box into the six-yard box, and the guy at the back post just tapped it in.

"We still had chances to get something back, but I thought their goalkeeper made three fantastic saves, and our shooting boots weren't on.

"It was our first game back though, we're in a good position and we're on 21 points, I think the club would have taken that in the middle of October when we took over.

"We've had some tough games."

Ilford will now take on Isthmian North outfit Romford in a friendly at Cricklefield Stadium tomorrow (Wednesday) evening.