Ilford chairman Peek urges non-league fans to purchase their new book

PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:00 14 July 2020

A new history of Ilford FC has been published

Ilford chairman Adam Peek is urging local non-league fans to purchase the club’s new book ‘The History of Ilford Football Club 1881-2020’.

The book talks about the Foxes remarkable past including the famed tour matches against the likes of Ajax and FC Barcelona in the 1920s and 30s.

Historic FA Cup ties against now Premier League outfit Norwich City, promotions and relegations and much more are also covered and Peek said: “We are delighted to announce we have published a book and is now ready to be purchased.

“We would be grateful if all non-league and football fans get behind this to help our club continue its history in such difficult times.”

You can get a copy for £12.99 plus postage and packaging by emailing ilfordfc.chairman@hotmail.com.

