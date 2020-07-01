Ilford chairman Peek is looking to build the club from the youth up

New Ilford chairman/assistant manager Adam Peek is eager to build a big community club rather than just a first team as he looks to make changes all around, writes Jacob Ranson.

The former Southend Manor manager has set big targets of having 10 youth teams, two or three girls’ teams, and a senior women’s outfit in the coming years.

They are already running five youth teams from the age of under-13s up to under-18s in the upcoming season, playing in the Eastern Junior Alliance League.

“We want to grow the club through youth, not just men and boys, as it’s going to be girls and ladies – the idea for me is to build a club not just one or two teams,” Peek told the Recorder.

“We want it to be like a community where people can bring their children along to play football.

“Whether you’re white, black, Asian or any ethnicity it makes no difference, we want to bring everyone together.

“We know, especially in Ilford, we have a very high Asian and Indian community so we want to give them an opportunity to be apart of it.”

The youth teams will now be playing at the home of the first team – Cricklefield Stadium – this season to give them the best facilities possible.

“All the home games will be played at the stadium, so they will be one of the only teams at that level who play at the senior stadium,” added Peek.

“All the boys and girls we get in will have full tracksuits, kits, training kits, bags, and we want to do it really well for them.

“Obviously that comes at a cost, but it’s a good package, and my aim is next season I want 10 youth sides and two or three girls sides.

“I want to eventually start a senior women’s team as well.”

If you’re interested in joining the youth team or finding out more information, email Ilfordfc.chairman@hotmail.com.

*Essex Senior League clubs were told a September start to the 2020-21 season was the ‘most likely scenario’ last Friday.

The FA met step five and six leagues and said non-league football will only restart when the Department of Media, Culture & Sport (DCMS) gives approval, subject to conditions.

And they feel a September start is the most likely scenario, with league fixtures taking priority and possibly no league or county cup competitions being held.