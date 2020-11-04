Ilford boss Peek to set tasks for players to complete for lockdown

Ilford in FA Vase action against FC Clacton (Pic: Tim Edwards) Archant

Ilford manager Adam Peek will be setting the squad tasks to complete during lockdown in order to help them come back stronger and fitter than most sides when the Essex Senior League returns.

The Foxes will be out of action for a month now due to the new restrictions set out by the government.

“This is the challenge as when we do come back I don’t anticipate they’ll give us any time, it will be lockdown is finished, you’re playing on Saturday and then it will two games a week until the end of the season,” Peek said.

“We’ve been playing every week and weekend for the last nine out of 10 weeks so it wouldn’t be new to us as the boys are in that rhythm.

“We will be doing lots with the boys via Zoom and setting them some running tasks where they will need to complete a certain amount of KM a week.

“We’ll be pushing them and the ones that do it will be the ones that get the rewards when we return while the ones that don’t will find themselves out of the team.”

Ilford booked their place in the second round of the FA Vase after a 4-1 win over FC Clacton on Saturday.

The visitors were leading at the break as Sean Bartlett broke the deadlock in the 16th minute but Mo Kargbo levelled in the 51st minute and six minutes later Yemi Adelani handed the Foxes the lead.

Kargbo struck in the 64th minute before Fred Agyemang rounded off the scoring in the 73rd minute to see Ilford complete a second-half turnaround.

They have since been handed a home draw against Colney Heath.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult game, but in the end it was relevantly comfortable,” Peek said.

“Although we were 1-0 down at half-time they only really had the one shot and the ball was mainly in their half.

“We had the wind with us which helped us, but luckily for us the wind in the second half really dropped off, so that played a big part.

“In the second half we were just far too strong for them. They haven’t played for four weeks due to various reasons, so we knew they would tire.

“We were clinical in the second half and we’re delighted to get into the second round which is the first time we’ve done that in quite a while, so lots of positives.”

The Foxes were due to travel away to face Enfield last night (Wednesday) – their last fixture ahead of the lockdown.