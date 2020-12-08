Ilford boss knows they need to start picking up points

Ilford in FA Vase action against Colney Heath (Pic: Tim Edwards) Archant

Ilford need to start winning points to climb up the Essex Senior League table although the pressure is off th,is weekend.

The Foxes will make the trip to Catons Lane to take on promotion hopefuls Saffron Walden Town on Saturday on the back of crashing out of the FA Vase with a 4-2 defeat to Colney Heath.

Adam Peek’s men currently sit 15th in the table with just nine points from the opening 10 league fixtures.

“It doesn’t get any easier,” he admitted. “We play Saffron Walden, then Walthamstow and Stansted.

“We’ve got to play everybody, we’re in the position we are for a reason, and we’ve got to try to find a way out.

“We drew with Saffron Walden at home a few weeks back. We know they’re a good side, they’re physical and we’ve got to try cutting out the goals from set-pieces that we’re conceding.

“We will go there with less pressure on us, but we’ve got to start picking up points, as we’re by no means in a good position.”

After a month-long break due to lockdown, Ilford returned with a 4-2 defeat in the second round of the Vase at Cricklefield Stadium to Colney Heath.

A brace from Jack Woods and goals from both Harry Shepherd and Martin Standen secured the progress of the Spartan South Midlands side despite goals from Foxes duo Naseer Ishanzadeh and Dion Lewis-Kirwan.

“It was one of the toughest draws we could have got, they’re unbeaten this season, and I can see why,” Peek said.

“I thought they were the better side, they were very physical, very experienced and overwhelming in terms of power.

“We went 1-0 down, showed character to get back into it, then showed character again when we went 2-1 down. We went into half-time at 2-2 still in the game and looking like we could win.

“We had two golden opportunities, one where Yemi Adelani went in one-on-one but put it wide, and another from a corner where the ball falls to our centre-half and he volleyed it over.

“They went up the other end and punished us.

“They scored from four set-pieces, and that’s our issue at the moment – we just cannot defend set-pieces.”