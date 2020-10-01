Search

Ilford boss Peek is left disappointed despite Saffron Walden draw

PUBLISHED: 11:00 01 October 2020

Ilford in action against Saffron Walden Town at Cricklefield Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards)

Ilford in action against Saffron Walden Town at Cricklefield Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards)

Ilford manager Adam Peek was disappointed with his side’s performance despite holding promotion hopefuls Saffron Walden Town to a draw.

Dimitri Christou scored an absolute thunderbolt of a goal to give the Foxes a 1-0 lead going into half-time but the Bloods managed to find an equaliser with just 10 minutes left in the Essex Senior League contest.

Dimitri Christou scored an absolute thunderbolt of a goal to give the Foxes a 1-0 lead going into half-time but the Bloods managed to find an equaliser with just 10 minutes left in the Essex Senior League contest.

But former Southend Manor boss Peek felt his side could have pulled off an upset if they had played their own game.

“On one hand I was disappointed, but on the other I was pleased. The disappointment element was our performance, we were nowhere near as good as we have been,” said Peek.

“I think we struggled with the physicality of the game and playing against a side that is very experienced, they know the game and how to enforce their own way of playing.

Ilford in action against Saffron Walden Town at Cricklefield Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards)Ilford in action against Saffron Walden Town at Cricklefield Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards)

“We couldn’t get our rhythm, didn’t win enough first or second balls, physically we weren’t strong enough. But it was a real learning curve for the boys as we haven’t come up against that yet.

“They had about 25 long throws and the guy can throw it from inside the halfway line to the goal so it was like having 25 corners against us. So we had to defend and couldn’t get out. Even more disappointing was we should have scored with the last kick of the game.

“The pleasing side is we got a point and to grind out a result was good. If you’d said to me before the game would you take a point, I would have said yes.”

He added: “Not losing a game is good for confidence and momentum.”

Ilford were due to face Hoddesdon Town in the league last night (Wednesday) and will face Enfield on Sunday afternoon after the fixture was swapped due to their opponents’ landlords, Bishop’s Stortford, progressing into the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

“I know if we play the way we can we’re a threat to any side going forward. We’ve got a very young squad, though, and they need to learn that when the game isn’t going their way they need to find a way to try getting back to the way we play,” added Peek.

Ilford face a congested fixture list in October as all clubs look to make up lost ground after the season started later than normal.

