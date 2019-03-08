Ilford look to keep silverware chances alive

Yemi Adelani of Ilford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ilford look to keep their chances of winning some silverware alive when they face Barkingside Reserves in the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy quarter-finals this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Foxes will travel ‘away’ to their Cricklefield Stadium home to take on Jordan Harris’ side as they bid to progress into the semi-finals of the new competition.

The winner will then take on Essex Senior League side Hoddesdon Town away from home in the semi-final.

Martin Haywood’s side have been rocked by the news of striker Yemi Adelani departing the club.

The young forward was the club’s top goal scorer this term with 16 to his name – despite having brief stints at Bostik South Central outfits Waltham Abbey and Cheshunt.

Adelani has now opted to join title challenging Hullbridge Sports for the final few games of the campaign as looks to help them get promoted.

“I would like to thank Ilford for showing good faith and respect during my time at the club,” Adelani tweeted.

“I will continue to retain the love for players and management team.

“Wish you all the best for the remainder of the season.”

However, the striker is now looking forward to his new challenge, adding: “Happy to be part of the Hullbridge family, let’s push for promotion and win the league.”

The Foxes were due to face Sporting Bengal United last night (Wednesday) in an Essex Senior League clash at The Mile End Stadium.

They would have been hoping to bounce back to winning ways after drawing 0-0 with Enfield in their last fixture on Saturday, March 9.