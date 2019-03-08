Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Ilford look to keep silverware chances alive

PUBLISHED: 09:00 22 March 2019

Yemi Adelani of Ilford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Yemi Adelani of Ilford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ilford look to keep their chances of winning some silverware alive when they face Barkingside Reserves in the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy quarter-finals this weekend.

The Foxes will travel ‘away’ to their Cricklefield Stadium home to take on Jordan Harris’ side as they bid to progress into the semi-finals of the new competition.

The winner will then take on Essex Senior League side Hoddesdon Town away from home in the semi-final.

Martin Haywood’s side have been rocked by the news of striker Yemi Adelani departing the club.

The young forward was the club’s top goal scorer this term with 16 to his name – despite having brief stints at Bostik South Central outfits Waltham Abbey and Cheshunt.

Adelani has now opted to join title challenging Hullbridge Sports for the final few games of the campaign as looks to help them get promoted.

“I would like to thank Ilford for showing good faith and respect during my time at the club,” Adelani tweeted.

“I will continue to retain the love for players and management team.

“Wish you all the best for the remainder of the season.”

However, the striker is now looking forward to his new challenge, adding: “Happy to be part of the Hullbridge family, let’s push for promotion and win the league.”

The Foxes were due to face Sporting Bengal United last night (Wednesday) in an Essex Senior League clash at The Mile End Stadium.

They would have been hoping to bounce back to winning ways after drawing 0-0 with Enfield in their last fixture on Saturday, March 9.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kenneth More Theatre company forced to cancel shows in Ilford from July

The company will be forced to leave the venue. Photo: Paul Bennett

‘Its a tragedy for Ilford’: Residents react to Kenneth More Theatre company closing

Kenneth More Theatre, Oakfield Road, Ilford. Photo: Paul Bennett

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Armed police sent to Ilford after reports of a firearm

Police found a man with 'corrosive liquid' injuries. Photo: Google Maps

Police hunt stranger who tried to coax 15-year-old girl into his car on her South Woodford school journey

A stranger reportedly insisted a 15-year-old girl get in his car as she walked along Churchfields yesterday. Photo: Google

Most Read

Kenneth More Theatre company forced to cancel shows in Ilford from July

The company will be forced to leave the venue. Photo: Paul Bennett

‘Its a tragedy for Ilford’: Residents react to Kenneth More Theatre company closing

Kenneth More Theatre, Oakfield Road, Ilford. Photo: Paul Bennett

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Armed police sent to Ilford after reports of a firearm

Police found a man with 'corrosive liquid' injuries. Photo: Google Maps

Police hunt stranger who tried to coax 15-year-old girl into his car on her South Woodford school journey

A stranger reportedly insisted a 15-year-old girl get in his car as she walked along Churchfields yesterday. Photo: Google

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

O’s can’t be complacent as Wembley trip looms warns boss

Fans arrive on Wembley Way (pic: Steven Paston/PA Images).

Ilford look to keep silverware chances alive

Yemi Adelani of Ilford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Manor aiming to achieve the improbable task of ending Rochford’s winning streak

Garth Tucker scoring for Eton Manor away to Sudbury (pic: Martin Pearl).

Kenneth More Theatre: Ilford will have ‘functioning theatre’ under new management, council leader pledges

Kenneth More Theatre, Oakfield Road, Ilford. Photo: Paul Bennett

Redbridge Council cuts street light spending by £700,000

Have you noticed a different type of lighting in the borough?
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists