Ilford nab late winner over Side to earn Cricklefield bragging rights

Billy College of Ilford scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Ilford 2 Barkingside 1

Joe Oates of Barkingside and Connor Rain of Ilford during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019 Joe Oates of Barkingside and Connor Rain of Ilford during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Ilford nabbed a late winner to seal a narrow 2-1 win over relegation-threathend local rivals Barkingside.

Emmanuel Dasho scored six minutes from time to complete a comeback after Side had gone ahead in the first minute thanks to a goal from new signing Craig Jeakins at Cricklefield Stadium.

The visitors took the lead as former Romford attacker found the back of the net for his first goal since joining the club.

Former Redbridge midfielder Billy Golledge then levelled the score despite Side having a bundle of chances early on in the match.

Alesandro Seone Barber of Ilford and Craig Jeakins of Barkingside during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019 Alesandro Seone Barber of Ilford and Craig Jeakins of Barkingside during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Dasho then secured the win for the Foxes as he netted in the 86th minute to put another dent in Alex Goldstone’s chances of survival.

Side sit bottom of the table level on points with Leyton Athletic and now have to travel away to St Margaretsbury this weekend.

The Foxes will play host to Enfield this weekend as they look to make it back-to-back wins and remain in the top half of the Essex Senior League table.

Ilford’s Jerold Cobbiah tweeted: “Happy to make my first team debut for Ilford, good 2-1 win as well.”