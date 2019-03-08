Newly-appointed boss Fowell looking forward to the task of pulling Ilford up the table

Clapton manager Jon Fowell (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Newly-appointed Ilford manager Jonny Fowell says he 'loves a challenge' as he takes on the job of pulling the Foxes away from the lower reaches of the Essex Senior League table.

The former Clapton and St Margaretsbury boss has taken over the reigns after the management duo of Morgan La Force and Clint Easton opted to leave the Cricklefield Stadium outfit.

Fowell comes with plenty of experience in the league after almost three seasons in charge of the Tons, including a second-place finish, before leaving to seek a new challenge at Bury this season.

He soon left that role and took on the job of being assistant manager at FC Romania for five weeks.

"They're relegated at the moment, if the league finishes tomorrow they'd be going down, so that's my aim," he said.

"People have said I'm mad. It's a challenge, but people that know me will know that I'm not scared of a challenge.

"I know what needs to be done, I've already got nine or ten boys lined up, but I do want to give the players that are there a chance.

"I'm not there to keep losing so things need to change. Whether that's the players or the attitude I don't know.

"I'm confident that we'll get a top-10 finish."

Fowell did reveal the move to become Foxes manager came as a surprise, but one he is looking to take under his wing with his new found knowledge.

"It came out of the blue, I got a phone call late Thursday night from Steve Mahoney and Martin, and they said the manager has resigned, would I be interested in taking the job," he added.

"I said I'll have to think about it as it's not that easy as I was at FC Romania, which I was really enjoying, and I must say is a great club.

"I really enjoyed it, I was only there five weeks, but it's a new challenge with new goals and new ambitions.

"I sat down with my wife Lisa and Darren Gosnell, and said we have a chance to manage in the Essex Senior League, and they said let's go for it.

"I'm a manager at the end of the day, not an assistant, and in an ideal world I wanted to do Isthmian League as I feel I've done a lot of time in the ESL."

The boss has already moved to bring in attacker Greg Akpele who he previously worked with at Clapton.