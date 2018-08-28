New Foxes assistant Flavin excited by challenge of helping former club push on

Action from the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy match between Ilford and Clapton at Cricklefield Stadium (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Newly-appointed Ilford assistant manager Lee Flavin is excited about returning to the club who gave him a chance to improve his personal game.

The former Wingate & Finchley and Clapton man has opted to join Martin Haywood’s management team to help improve the side’s Essex Senior League fortunes.

And he is also looking forward to the challenge of helping his former club push on and make it enjoyable for the squad by improving them as players.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to be invited in by Martin to join his management team and also help out on the playing side,” Flavin said.

“Challenges are what we are all in football for; bettering ourselves, the club, the players at every chance is what makes it enjoyable.

“I felt since my operation and my work issues have kept me away from football for so long it was the best time to join a side.”

Flavin originally joined the Foxes from Wingate & Finchley in 2006 to get more first-team football as a youngster.

“I left Wingate & Finchley to join Ilford in 2006, to play as much senior football as I possibly could as a 16-year-old; the club was in the Ryman back then under Chris Woods,” he added.

“It’s hard for clubs to attract experienced players and I thought as it’s local I could go and help my local club after it gave me the platform in the past to climb the leagues.

“I felt with me being ambitious, to work alongside Martin and Steve Mahoney, it was a perfect fit and an opportunity for me to get going.”

Flavin was in the dug-out for Ilford’s 2-1 win over Clapton in the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy on Saturday as they progressed to the quarter-finals.

Goals from Foxes new signing Alexander Cathline and Lamarr Douglas sealed their side’s progress, despite a consolation goal from Leon Lewis.

And Flavin is now set for his first Essex Senior League clash, away to Woodford Town on Friday evening.

“We will treat this game like any other game at this level. Of course (it’s winnable) if we turn up with the right attitude and work rate,” he added.

“I think they may be one of the in-form sides at the minute so they’re clearly up there for a reason but we will go, work hard, get the ball down and enjoy it.”