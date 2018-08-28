Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

New Foxes assistant Flavin excited by challenge of helping former club push on

PUBLISHED: 09:00 03 January 2019

Action from the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy match between Ilford and Clapton at Cricklefield Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Action from the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy match between Ilford and Clapton at Cricklefield Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Newly-appointed Ilford assistant manager Lee Flavin is excited about returning to the club who gave him a chance to improve his personal game.

Action from the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy match between Ilford and Clapton at Cricklefield Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)Action from the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy match between Ilford and Clapton at Cricklefield Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

The former Wingate & Finchley and Clapton man has opted to join Martin Haywood’s management team to help improve the side’s Essex Senior League fortunes.

And he is also looking forward to the challenge of helping his former club push on and make it enjoyable for the squad by improving them as players.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to be invited in by Martin to join his management team and also help out on the playing side,” Flavin said.

“Challenges are what we are all in football for; bettering ourselves, the club, the players at every chance is what makes it enjoyable.

“I felt since my operation and my work issues have kept me away from football for so long it was the best time to join a side.”

Flavin originally joined the Foxes from Wingate & Finchley in 2006 to get more first-team football as a youngster.

“I left Wingate & Finchley to join Ilford in 2006, to play as much senior football as I possibly could as a 16-year-old; the club was in the Ryman back then under Chris Woods,” he added.

“It’s hard for clubs to attract experienced players and I thought as it’s local I could go and help my local club after it gave me the platform in the past to climb the leagues.

“I felt with me being ambitious, to work alongside Martin and Steve Mahoney, it was a perfect fit and an opportunity for me to get going.”

Flavin was in the dug-out for Ilford’s 2-1 win over Clapton in the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy on Saturday as they progressed to the quarter-finals.

Goals from Foxes new signing Alexander Cathline and Lamarr Douglas sealed their side’s progress, despite a consolation goal from Leon Lewis.

And Flavin is now set for his first Essex Senior League clash, away to Woodford Town on Friday evening.

“We will treat this game like any other game at this level. Of course (it’s winnable) if we turn up with the right attitude and work rate,” he added.

“I think they may be one of the in-form sides at the minute so they’re clearly up there for a reason but we will go, work hard, get the ball down and enjoy it.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video shows New Year’s revellers running from Ilford Lane firework chaos

A video reportedly shows revellers running out of the path of a hail of fireworks shortly after midnight on January 1, 2019. Photo: Twitter\@Aiymazingg

Person dies after being hit by a train at Seven Kings station

A person has died after being hit by a train at Seven Kings station. Photo: Ken Mears

Police appeal for witnesses after bouncer from Ilford killed in ‘shocking’ New Year’s Day attack

Police and forensic investigators at a property in Park Lane, London after a security guard was stabbed to death and three others injured as they tried to bar a group of men from entering a New Year's Eve party.Photo: PA

Man arrested on suspicion of possessing knives and drugs following Ilford crash

Police were called to reports of a crash in Britannia Road yesterday (December 30). Photo: Google

‘It ruined our Christmas’: Appeal for witnesses after grandfather hit by car in Goodmayes

Desmond O'Connell, 65, was hospitalised for three days after being hit by a car on Christmas Eve. Photo: Kathryn O'Connell

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

New Foxes assistant Flavin excited by challenge of helping former club push on

Action from the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy match between Ilford and Clapton at Cricklefield Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

West Ham grab unlikely point thanks to Marko’s deadly double

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

“We have cut policing to the bone”: borough’s worst streets for vehicle crime revealed

Cranbrook Road in Gants Hill, the road in Redbridge most afflicted by vehicle crime. Picture: Google Streetview

O’s swoop to sign Seagulls winger Maguire-Drew

Jordan Maguire-Drew is congratulated by then-team-mate Joe Widdowson after scoring for Dagenham & Redbridge during the 2016/17 campaign (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Police appeal for witnesses after bouncer from Ilford killed in ‘shocking’ New Year’s Day attack

Police and forensic investigators at a property in Park Lane, London after a security guard was stabbed to death and three others injured as they tried to bar a group of men from entering a New Year's Eve party.Photo: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists