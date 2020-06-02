Ilford assistant Peek is now stepping in as chairman to help the club move forward

Ilford have appointed a new chairman in assitant manager Adam Peek to help try moving the club in the right direction after a few years of struggle in Essex Senior League.

The former Southend Manor manager has stepped away from the coaching side of things at the club to move into the new role with the Foxes.

And he revealed this has been in the pipeline for months as chairman Michael Foley was keen to hand the club over to help them move forward.

“I’m absolutely delighted with this opportunity, it came a lot sooner than I anticipated, as people know that are close to me know I’ve always had an ambition to run or own a football club,” Peek told the club’s YouTube channel.

“Probably not this soon as i’m still fairly young in my management career, but sometimes an opportunity comes along that you just need to grab, and this i felt was too good not to grab.

“This club has a massive history, it had some challenges over the last couple of years, but it helps that it has big potential so what a place to start.

“Hopefully over the next couple of years i’ll be able to move the club in the right direction and get it back to its old fortunes and make sure the club is growing on and off the pitch.

“That in itself is a massive challenge, i love football, i love the business side of it as well as the coaching side, so this is the perfect opportunity.”

Michael Foley will remain at the club in a new president role, secretary Steve Mahoney will be vice-chairman, manager Jonny Fowell and first-team coach Darren Gosnell will also join the board.

“I joined the club with Jonny Fowell back in November and it was very evident from Michael from the early conversations that there were a lot of struggles financially and the club was just ticking along and actually there were some conversations that if there were no changes in the next year that the club could probably not continue.

“It was bringing enough revenue in to cover the costs and many different people were having to put their hands into their pockets to keep the club going on a week-to-week basis.

“The chairman said they’re looking for fresh ideas and fresh blood to come into the club, and they’re happy to hand the club over to somebody who wants to do it.

“At that point I didn’t think anything of it, I just said I’ve got a bit of experience in trying to help set-up a youth system, so I can help with that but as the months went on the conversations got deeper.

“Michael who was the chairman has solely held the club together with a few other people over the years and as we know football has changed it’s all about social media and how can you gain sponsorship.”