Foxes Adelani pleased to be back where his heart is after short spells at higher level

PUBLISHED: 12:10 23 January 2019

Ilford striker Yemi Adelani in action against Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Archant

Striker Yemi Adelani is happy to be back at Ilford after re-joining the Essex Senior League side at the end of last week.

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)

The prolific goal scorer left the club in early December to try his luck with Waltham Abbey in the Bostik South Central.

He went on to make two appearances and find the net once before opting for a move to Abbey’s rivals Cheshunt.

“My heart is at Ilford, I’m happy to be home, I know the club and the manager,” Adelani said.

“The manager Martin is like a football father to me, he always pushes me to do well, and I have that trust with him.

“I’ll die for Martin Haywood, and that’s the type of manager he is, good man management.”

Adelani made 26 appearances before leaving the Foxes and found the net 17 times while also picking up 12 assists.

He returned to the line-up in their 3-2 defeat to Redbridge on the weekend and managed to pick up another assist to take his tally to 13 for the season.

“I’m really pleased to be back at the club; obviously I’ve had some spells with Waltham Abbey and Cheshunt, which was a good learning curve.

“But I’m really happy to be back at Ilford, I see the resurgence of the club in terms of off the field, sorting out the club and trying to bring in new players.

“They’re trying to strengthen the squad and that’s through the help of Martin Haywood, Lee Flavin, who is respected in the non-league game and Steve Mahoney as well.

“It’s going really well, the club is trying to move forward and build on the next few games, and finish in a good run of form.”

He did reveal newly-appointed assistant manager Lee Flavin helped persuade him to return as well with his a number of new additions.

“Lee spoke to me about all the players he wanted to bring in, and he really enticed me to come back to Ilford, the players he’s brought in are of good quality, they’re young, talented players.

“We’ve got Deji Adeniran, he scored two goals against Redbridge, he’s a really good player.

“We’ve got him on loan from Barnet, he’s making noise, he’s very quick, strong, and knows where the net is.

“It’s good, we also have players coming in like Billy Golledge, and Lamaar Douglas back.”

Ilford travel away to Southend Manor this weekend.

