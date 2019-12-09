Woodford Town continue poor run under new management duo

Ellis Routledge of Woodford during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Hashtag United 3 Woodford Town 0

Woodford Town's poor form continued despite a mid-week reshuffle of their management structure.

The club parted company with Ross Weare in the week but the new management duo of Roy Darby and Joe Gadsdon were unable to make it a winning start at league topping Hashtag United.

Despite fabulous vocal backing described by the home side's fan base as the 'best support their team had ever encountered' it was a familiar story for the Woods playing some neat, controlled footballer but lacking the killer edge to spring a surprise.

Goalkeeper Alex Reed would have been disappointed to see a low Jamie Hursit free kick evade his grasp to give the home side a half time lead.

Woods to their credit were always in a game which was turned on it's head after a bizarre double penalty incident on the hour.

Reed moved smartly to parry Ross Gleed's initial spot kick only to see another foul committed in the ensuing melee for the loose ball.

Gleed made no mistake second time around much to delight of the Hashtag 'Superfans'.

Ex-Wadham Lodge and East Thurrock United winger Harry Honesty completed the scoring in the 88th minute to give score line a somewhat flattering look.

Woods look for some much needed early festive cheer as they welcome Corinthian Casuals to the Harlow Arena on Tuesday night for a much delayed London Senior Cup encounter.