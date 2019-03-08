Barkingside make it five league wins on the spin

Barkingside in action against Romford earlier this year. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barkingside rose to second in the Thurlow Nunn First Division South with a 2-1 win away at Halstead Town.

It means Side have now won all five of their opening league games and sit level on points with Lopes Tavares who are top.

Josef Oates opened the scoring for the away side after just 12 minutes, with Steven Le'Sage's team managing to keep their lead until half time.

Side then made it two on 69 minutes through Dan Jones, although Halstead did manage to pull a goal back two minutes from time through Josh Palmer.

But Barkingside hung on for their fifth win of the season and now sit level on points with Saturday's opponents despite having played three games less.

Next up for the Sky Blues is Burnham Ramblers at home on Saturday, who have won four of their nine games so far this season, drawing one and losing the rest.