Female-friendly football training coming to Ilford

PUBLISHED: 16:30 19 December 2019

The Essex FA are running female-friendly football training in Ilford in the new year

Archant

The Essex FA are running some free 'Female-Friendly Club Training' in Ilford on Wednesday, January 29.

The Barclays-supported, interactive workshop, running from 6.30-9.45pm, will provide practical advice for clubs to help develop an environment which encourages women and girls to get involved in football.

It is aimed at committee members and coaches to help grow participation.

Attendees will understand and discuss real-life case studies to enable them to build their own game plan for growth.

Female football is a major part of the Essex County FA 'Moving Forward' Strategy, with a target to deliver bespoke development and meet the annual needs of the women's and girls' game for 5,104 players and 115 Wildcats Centres by 2021.

The training will take place at Frenford Clubs, The Jack Carter Centre, IG1 3PS and spaces can be booked online at www.essexfa.com.

Information on female football is also shared on Twitter by @EssexCountyFA and by searching for 'EssexFootball' on Facebook.

