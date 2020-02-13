FC Leytonstone youngsters hit magnificent seven

FC Leytonstone's under-13 goalscorers face the camera

FC Leytonstone's under-13s ran out convincing 7-1 winners over Adaman FC on Saturday.

Yunus Molvi netted his third hat-trick of the season in the Hackney League, as Daniel Khan added a brace.

Saf Patel and Essa Bagas were also on target for the young Lemons in a great team performance.

Manager Yunus Vaid said: "We were dynamic and hard to pin down and ruthless in front of goal.

"Our defence were superb and unlucky in not getting a clean sheet. Our squad rotation system seems to be working well.

"We would like to thank our sponsors NSL for their ongoing support."

The senior side saw their cup fixture postponed due to the adverse weather caused by Storm Ciara.