FC Leytonstone start 2020 with record win

PUBLISHED: 07:39 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:39 10 January 2020

FC Leytonstone face the camera

Archant

FC Leytonstone began 2020 with a bang thanks to a record-breaking 10-3 win over Rainham in the Essex Combination.

They made a slow start, as the home side scored twice in the first 10 minutes.

But Zulqi Khan then pulled one goal back and Ibrahim Khan levelled it up from the penalty spot.

As the game opened up, Zulqi Khan helped himself to four more goals, while Ibrahim Khan struck twice more to complete his own hat-trick.

And Ahmed Pels got in on the act with a brace to help the Lemons hit double figures for the first time in the league.

The win leaves Leytonstone four points behind leaders AC Milano, who have a game in hand, and manager Munaf Abhram said: "It was a great team performance. We were ruthless in front of goal and ran riot.

"Praise to our full-backs, who gave a new dimension to the attack, and thanks to our sponsors Al Israa for their continuous support."

Council announces wheelie bin trial for 7,000 Redbridge households

Redbridge Council has announced a wheelie bin trial for 7,000 households in the borough. Picture: PA Images/Aaron Chown

Mohammed Shah Subhani murder: Detectives attempting to trace battered blue Range Rover last seen in Ilford

Mohammed Shah Subhani. Picture: Met Police

Did you see this car in Woodford Green or Chigwell? Police hunt driver who hit and seriously injured police officer

Did you see this car in Woodford Green or Chigwell in the early hours of Monday morning? Picture: Met Police

Gold rush: Developer, Redbridge family and football tycoon in scrap over former rubbish tip that could soon be worth £10million

Left: The contested land being dug up. Right: Fences have sprung up around the edges of the property. Pictures: Submitted/Nick Ferris

First picture released of injured Pc hit by car in Woodford Green as wife appeals for witnesses

The wife of the police officer seriously injured in a collision in Woodford Green has made an appeal for information. Picture: Donna Casey

