FC Leytonstone start 2020 with record win

FC Leytonstone face the camera Archant

FC Leytonstone began 2020 with a bang thanks to a record-breaking 10-3 win over Rainham in the Essex Combination.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They made a slow start, as the home side scored twice in the first 10 minutes.

But Zulqi Khan then pulled one goal back and Ibrahim Khan levelled it up from the penalty spot.

You may also want to watch:

As the game opened up, Zulqi Khan helped himself to four more goals, while Ibrahim Khan struck twice more to complete his own hat-trick.

And Ahmed Pels got in on the act with a brace to help the Lemons hit double figures for the first time in the league.

The win leaves Leytonstone four points behind leaders AC Milano, who have a game in hand, and manager Munaf Abhram said: "It was a great team performance. We were ruthless in front of goal and ran riot.

"Praise to our full-backs, who gave a new dimension to the attack, and thanks to our sponsors Al Israa for their continuous support."