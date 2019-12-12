Search

Five-star FC Leytonstone show force

PUBLISHED: 14:30 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:30 12 December 2019

FC Leytonstone players face the camera

FC Leytonstone players face the camera

Archant

FC Leytonstone ran out 5-1 winners at Sher Force in the Essex Sunday Combination League.

Having lost by the same margin to local rivals AC Milano a week earlier, Zulqi Khan put the Lemons ahead and Zin Goua doubled their lead with a superb solo effort.

Ian Jayes made it 3-0 from a corner, with Ossama Bussara adding the fourth from close range from Khan's pass.

Khan completed the nap hand before the hosts grabbed a consolation.

The under-12s were pipped by Mabley Green in their Hackney Marshes Youth League contest.

Chances went begging as Leytonstone lacked a cutting edge after Mabley netted an early goal, but the young Lemons did manage to get back on level terms before the interval.

However, with the match looking like ending in a draw, a poor goal kick was pounced on by a Mabley midfielder and they caught the Leytonstone defence napping to slot a winner.

