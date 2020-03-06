FC Leytonstone see cup final hopes shattered

FC Leytonstone saw their hopes of reaching the Essex Sunday Combination's J.Lizzimore Cup final shattered by Uplands FC in a 3-1 semi-final defeat.

Uplands refused to show any kind of inferiority complex against the Lemons, giving a display of togetherness and aggression.

And once they had taken the lead, they never looked back, limiting the Lemons to off-target shots and a couple of hopeful balls across the face of goal.

A lack of sharpness in front of goal proved the difference between the sides, with Leytonstone netting an 88th-minute penalty through Ibrahim Khan.

It was little consolation, though, as they missed out on the final and disappointed manager Munaf Abhram said: "This was a tough match and Leytonstone need to pick themselves up, dust themselves off and regroup.

"There is plenty to put right with two more cup competitions to play for this season."