FC Leytonstone see cup final hopes shattered

PUBLISHED: 11:30 06 March 2020

Action from FC Leytonstone's clash with Uplands FC

Action from FC Leytonstone's clash with Uplands FC

Archant

FC Leytonstone saw their hopes of reaching the Essex Sunday Combination's J.Lizzimore Cup final shattered by Uplands FC in a 3-1 semi-final defeat.

Uplands refused to show any kind of inferiority complex against the Lemons, giving a display of togetherness and aggression.

And once they had taken the lead, they never looked back, limiting the Lemons to off-target shots and a couple of hopeful balls across the face of goal.

A lack of sharpness in front of goal proved the difference between the sides, with Leytonstone netting an 88th-minute penalty through Ibrahim Khan.

It was little consolation, though, as they missed out on the final and disappointed manager Munaf Abhram said: "This was a tough match and Leytonstone need to pick themselves up, dust themselves off and regroup.

"There is plenty to put right with two more cup competitions to play for this season."

