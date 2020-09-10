FC Leytonstone have appointed Sabah Mahmood as head of girls coaching programme
PUBLISHED: 16:00 10 September 2020
FC Leytonstone have announced the appointment of Sabah Mahmood as their head of coaching for the newly formed girls’ coaching programme.
Mahmood’s role will oversee all coaching throughout the girls section of the club with particular focus on “creating a fluid pathway for our budding young footballers”.
Mahmood, who captained the women’s team at London Bari, said: “I am excited to join such a wonderful club who have created a pathway for girl’s football.
“Leytonstone have a fantastic history and I believe with my experience I can aid in aligning the philosophy and ambition of the club with a technical programme to promote holistic development throughout the player pathway.”
Chairman Munaf Bharuchi added: “We have been overwhelmed with the number of girls attending and to add Sabah to her new role really does show the direction we are heading in as a club.”
