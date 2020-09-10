Search

Advanced search

FC Leytonstone have appointed Sabah Mahmood as head of girls coaching programme

PUBLISHED: 16:00 10 September 2020

Sabah Mahmoodas with some of the youngsters (Pic: FC Leytonstone)

Sabah Mahmoodas with some of the youngsters (Pic: FC Leytonstone)

Archant

FC Leytonstone have announced the appointment of Sabah Mahmood as their head of coaching for the newly formed girls’ coaching programme.

FC Leytonstone have appointed Sabah Mahmoodas their Head of coaching for the newly formed girls coaching program (Pic: FC Leytonstone)FC Leytonstone have appointed Sabah Mahmoodas their Head of coaching for the newly formed girls coaching program (Pic: FC Leytonstone)

Mahmood’s role will oversee all coaching throughout the girls section of the club with particular focus on “creating a fluid pathway for our budding young footballers”.

You may also want to watch:

Mahmood, who captained the women’s team at London Bari, said: “I am excited to join such a wonderful club who have created a pathway for girl’s football.

“Leytonstone have a fantastic history and I believe with my experience I can aid in aligning the philosophy and ambition of the club with a technical programme to promote holistic development throughout the player pathway.”

Chairman Munaf Bharuchi added: “We have been overwhelmed with the number of girls attending and to add Sabah to her new role really does show the direction we are heading in as a club.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Angelina Jolie surprises ‘Lemonade for Yemen-Aid’ Seven Kings boys with donation and personalised letter

Angelina Jolie surprised two boys in Seven Kings with a large donation to their fundraiser to help starving children in Yemen. Picture: PA/ Yui Mok and Adeela Moosa

Chigwell mum and daughter return to Britain’s Got Talent after emotional golden buzzer secured their spot

Honey Harrison-Maw surprised her mum Sammy Harrison by signing them both up to audition for Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Sam Harrison

Man with chainshaw arrested in Gants Hill at 3.30 in morning

Police arrested a man walking around Gants Hill with a chainsaw at 3:30 in the morning. Picture: Metropolitan Police.

Redbridge Council to install first Quiet Streets traffic barriers

Temporary traffic barriers will be installed from September 14 until the end of the year. Picture: Redbridge Council

Building collapses in South Woodford

Emergency services are on the scene of a collapsed building in South Woodford. Picture: Paul Wood

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Angelina Jolie surprises ‘Lemonade for Yemen-Aid’ Seven Kings boys with donation and personalised letter

Angelina Jolie surprised two boys in Seven Kings with a large donation to their fundraiser to help starving children in Yemen. Picture: PA/ Yui Mok and Adeela Moosa

Chigwell mum and daughter return to Britain’s Got Talent after emotional golden buzzer secured their spot

Honey Harrison-Maw surprised her mum Sammy Harrison by signing them both up to audition for Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Sam Harrison

Man with chainshaw arrested in Gants Hill at 3.30 in morning

Police arrested a man walking around Gants Hill with a chainsaw at 3:30 in the morning. Picture: Metropolitan Police.

Redbridge Council to install first Quiet Streets traffic barriers

Temporary traffic barriers will be installed from September 14 until the end of the year. Picture: Redbridge Council

Building collapses in South Woodford

Emergency services are on the scene of a collapsed building in South Woodford. Picture: Paul Wood

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

FC Leytonstone have appointed Sabah Mahmood as head of girls coaching programme

Sabah Mahmoodas with some of the youngsters (Pic: FC Leytonstone)

Ilford Athletics Club finally back at racing events

Tom Gardner was the fastest runner for Ilford AC (Pic: Ilford AC)

Essex Senior League: Ilford thump Redbridge as Sporting Bengal held to a draw

Sporting Bengal United in action against Walthamstow (Pic: Tim Edwards)

Improving care for new mums at BHRUT during the pandemic

Consultant Ziena Abdullah. Picture: BHRUT

Extend the furlough scheme, says Ilford South MP, as he urges government to listen to ‘united voices’

Ilford South MP Sam Tarry advocated for an extension to the furlough scheme in a House of Common's debate yesterday (September 9). Picture: Sam Tarry