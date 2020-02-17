FC Leytonstone announce appointment of former player Patel as new youth coach

Max Patel will coach FC Leytonstone's youngsters. Picture: Munaf Abhram Archant

FC Leytonstone have announced that Max Patel will be part of the club's youth coaching team.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Patel featured for Leytonstone as a player during his long career on the pitch and will now take up a role off it helping to develop the club's youngsters.

And speaking about his return, Patel said: "I'm proud to be returning to Leytonstone as a coach.

"Everyone knows my love for this club and the history we have shared.

"However, my sole focus is on the job in hand and preparing for the development of the youth.

"I am here to work hard, bring further success to the club and I cannot wait to get started.

"I'd like to thank the boss Munaf Bharuchi for the faith he has placed in me and I look forward to the challenge."

FC Leytonstone are an east London based football club whose aim is to provide young people of all abilities with a chance to enjoy the game.