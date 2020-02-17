FC Leytonstone announce appointment of former player Patel as new youth coach
PUBLISHED: 16:00 17 February 2020
Archant
FC Leytonstone have announced that Max Patel will be part of the club's youth coaching team.
Patel featured for Leytonstone as a player during his long career on the pitch and will now take up a role off it helping to develop the club's youngsters.
And speaking about his return, Patel said: "I'm proud to be returning to Leytonstone as a coach.
"Everyone knows my love for this club and the history we have shared.
"However, my sole focus is on the job in hand and preparing for the development of the youth.
"I am here to work hard, bring further success to the club and I cannot wait to get started.
"I'd like to thank the boss Munaf Bharuchi for the faith he has placed in me and I look forward to the challenge."
FC Leytonstone are an east London based football club whose aim is to provide young people of all abilities with a chance to enjoy the game.