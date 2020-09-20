Search

FA Vase: Clapton, Ilford, May & Baker and Sporting Bengal progress into the next round

PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 September 2020

Ilford in FA Vase action against Long Melford (Pic: Tim Edwards)

Archant

Clapton sealed a 4-2 win over Thurlow Nunn First Division South outfit Brimsdown in their clash to progress into the next round.

They will now face a trip to Potton United in the second qualifying round of the FA Vase while neighbours Sporting Bengal United forced their way through thanks to a penalty shoot-out victory.

Bengal played out a 3-3 draw with Sawbridgeworth Town at Crofters End with Chaka Barnett netting a hat-trick.

Imrul Gazi’s men then sealed a 4-2 win on penalties and will now take on Coggeshall United away from home.

Ilford sealed their progress with a 5-3 victory over Long Melford thanks to a brilliant second half for The Foxes.

It saw them through in first qualifying round of the FA Vase, two goals from Dion Lewis – Kirwan and one each from Dimi Christou, Yemi Adelani and Bailey Hossack.

You may also want to watch:

Adam Peek’s men will now host Benfleet in the second qualifying round of the cup competition.

May & Baker pulled off a shock upset as they secured a 3-1 victory over Redbridge to give them an early exit.

Their early dominance was rewarded after just six minutes when a misjudged header by Joe Maskell played onside ex Redbridge player Henry Osei and he crossed into the path of Edward Cooper who although failed to make a proper connection his shot still managed to squirm through the arms of Martin who failed to keep the ball out.

A second goal soon followed for the away side as a ball came over from the right finding Cooper unmarked, this time he returned the favour laying the ball into the path of Osei who was able to control and place his effort into the corner of the net.

A lifeline for Redbridge who needed a reply and got just that, Terry Omoufi saw his cross evade several players but fortunately Sam Dickens was on hand at the far post to strike home his first goal for the club.

Charleston Browne saw his long throw cleared up field and a long ball straight over the top found the run of Osei in acres of space and he ran through on goal and with just Martin in goal he made no mistake and slotted home his second of the game.

Woodford Town will also be in the next round as they travel away to league rivals Hoddesdon Town.

Newbury Forest also progressed with a 4-2 win over local rivals Frenford.

