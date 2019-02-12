Goals aplenty between Town and Manor in thrilling draw

Woodford Town manager Dee Safer hugs Temi Babalola (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Woodford Town 4 Southend Manor 4

Woodford Town shared the points with Southend Manor in an eight-goal thriller at the Harlow Arena on Tuesday night.

Whilst there was no denying the entertainment on show, there were also plenty of controversial moments with the Woods assistant manager Neil Day claiming his side had no less than four reasonable penalty appeals turned down.

Despite an early appeal waved away, Town started the Essex Senior League match in fine fashion as two Vlad Sighiartau strikes, one from the spot, gave them a seemingly comfortable fashion.

Manor, to their credit, hit back in a crazy 15-minute spell before the interval taking a 3-2 lead into half time.

Woods rallied after the break, however, with two quick strikes from prolific young forward Temi Babalola, which put them in the ascendency again.

True to form, the scoring didn’t stop there as a poorly defended set-piece saw the visitors go away with a vital point denting the hosts’ slim promotion chances in the process.

Dee Safer’s Woods remain sixth in the table on 48 points, but trail Walthamstow by five points now with the Stow having played a game fewer than Town.