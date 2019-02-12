Six of the best for Woods halts Motormen’s progress

Woodford Town manager Dee Safer hugs Temi Babalola (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Woodford Town 6 Redbridge 0

Woodford Town returned to winning ways in the Essex Senior League with a sensational attacking display at the Harlow Arena against Redbridge on Tuesday night.

Dee Safer’s team had struggled for consistency since the turn of the year, but showed the form they had displayed on a regular basis at the beginning of the campaign against the Motormen.

Redbridge, in comparison, had impressed under new boss Micky Wetherall in 2019, but they saw their good run end in comprehensive fashion after this shock 6-0 defeat.

After a goalless opening half an hour, Alan Fleming put Town ahead with a superb finish following a great team move.

This boosted the hosts and talented youngster Temi Babalola increased their lead on the stroke of half time.

With a two-goal cushion, the Woods were able to play with more freedom after the restart and it paid dividends.

Babalola grabbed a second early into the second period and when Town won a spot-kick minutes later there was only one man who was going to take it.

The teenager stepped up and finished clinically to complete a hat-trick for himself and cap a good night.

Woods were not finished there, though, and Vlad Sighiartau made it 5-0 with a superb finish much to the delight of the home faithful.

Fittingly, Fleming, who had opened the scoring, concluded the goals in this one-sided contest with his second late on.

After a run of one win in nine matches, Town look to be firmly on track again after this excellent derby win and will hopefully be able to kick on and put together another good run now.

Safer’s men remain sixth, but have a four-point cushion over Sporting Bengal United and St Margaretsbury while Redbridge are still 16th and will look for a response in their efforts to stay away from the relegation zone.