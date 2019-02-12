Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Woods hope for more drama under the lights

PUBLISHED: 11:00 22 February 2019

Woodford Town will play home games at Harlow Town's Harlow Arena this season

Woodford Town will play home games at Harlow Town's Harlow Arena this season

Archant

The local club will take on Hoddesdon and Redbridge in the coming days

Woodford Town will seek to build some much-needed momentum during a hectic period in the Essex Senior League over the next week.

Dee Safer’s team are at home tonight (Friday) as Hoddesdon Town visit and Redbridge will then make the trip up the M11 on Tuesday.

Both fixtures are winnable for Town and after a mixed start to 2019, the Woods will aim to put together another good run of form.

The local club ended their two-week break from action on Tuesday and despite going in front twice, they could only draw with Southend Manor.

It was a frustrating result and especially given Woods felt they should have had a number of penalties awarded in the 4-4 contest.

Assistant manager Neil Day said: “Penalty decisions are always subjective and on another day there were four shouts which could easily have been given, but were waved away.

“Three were fouls where there was clear contact, but no card for ‘diving’ and the late decision where the defender’s hand touched the ball away from his body looked clear-cut, so I think our frustration is understandable.”

Things were going well for Town at the beginning of the contest with Vlad Sighiartau scoring twice to put them 2-0 up at the Harlow Arena.

Manor impressively fought back, however, and managed to take a 3-2 lead heading into half time.

Woods responded, though, as Temi Babalola found the net on two occasions to turn the game around again.

Town expected to take the points after the youngsters’ brace, but a late goal from Manor earned the visitors a share of the spoils.

Safer’s men are sixth in the table as a result with 48 points and five off Walthamstow in fifth position.

Meanwhile seventh-placed Sporting Bengal United are now only two points off them and with a game in hand.

It means the two fixtures coming up for the Woods are important if they are to stay in the top-six.

The Lilywhites, who visit on Friday night, are ninth with 40 points while Redbridge are 16th on 28 points, but in good form since the arrival of new boss Micky Wetherall.

Related articles

Most Read

Woman dies after being struck by train at Newbury Park Station

Emergency services were called to a medical incident at Newbury Park Station on Wednesday, February 20.

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that based itself at east London mosque

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Man, 22, dies after Ilford Hill crash

Romford Road looking towards Ilford Hill

Goodmayes Tesco redevelopment: Latest plans for 1,400-home scheme to be revealed on these March dates

A mock-up of how the development on the site of Goodmayes Tesco could look. Photo: Weston Homes

10 things you only know if you have shopped at Tesco Goodmayes

The turn in can get congested. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

Gordon Flemming, a former mechanic at East of England Ambulance Trust. Photo: BBC

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

Nick Sadler, who was described as

Norfolk study finds link between sexual identity and weight

A study has found that lesbian women are more likely to be overweight. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Woods hope for more drama under the lights

Woodford Town will play home games at Harlow Town's Harlow Arena this season

Department for Education lifts controversial academy order against Newbury Park primary school

A crowd gathers in protest of the forced academisation of William Torbitt Primary School outside Redbridge Town Hall, in High Road, ahead of a full council meeting on January 17, 2018.

Adeloye in contention for Daggers clash with Sutton

Conor Wilkinson and Tomi Adeloye celebrate Dagenham's victory at the final whistle during Bromley vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Vanarama National League Football at the H2T Group Stadium on 24th November 2018

Edinburgh has a lot of respect for cup holders and Wilkin

Brackley Town's manager Kevin Wilkin (pic: Dave Howart/PA Images).

Schizophrenic Pizza Hut delivery driver from Gants Hill attacked woman after his medication was changed

Barkingside Magistrates' Court. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists