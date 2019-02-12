Woods hope for more drama under the lights

Woodford Town will play home games at Harlow Town's Harlow Arena this season Archant

The local club will take on Hoddesdon and Redbridge in the coming days

Woodford Town will seek to build some much-needed momentum during a hectic period in the Essex Senior League over the next week.

Dee Safer’s team are at home tonight (Friday) as Hoddesdon Town visit and Redbridge will then make the trip up the M11 on Tuesday.

Both fixtures are winnable for Town and after a mixed start to 2019, the Woods will aim to put together another good run of form.

The local club ended their two-week break from action on Tuesday and despite going in front twice, they could only draw with Southend Manor.

It was a frustrating result and especially given Woods felt they should have had a number of penalties awarded in the 4-4 contest.

Assistant manager Neil Day said: “Penalty decisions are always subjective and on another day there were four shouts which could easily have been given, but were waved away.

“Three were fouls where there was clear contact, but no card for ‘diving’ and the late decision where the defender’s hand touched the ball away from his body looked clear-cut, so I think our frustration is understandable.”

Things were going well for Town at the beginning of the contest with Vlad Sighiartau scoring twice to put them 2-0 up at the Harlow Arena.

Manor impressively fought back, however, and managed to take a 3-2 lead heading into half time.

Woods responded, though, as Temi Babalola found the net on two occasions to turn the game around again.

Town expected to take the points after the youngsters’ brace, but a late goal from Manor earned the visitors a share of the spoils.

Safer’s men are sixth in the table as a result with 48 points and five off Walthamstow in fifth position.

Meanwhile seventh-placed Sporting Bengal United are now only two points off them and with a game in hand.

It means the two fixtures coming up for the Woods are important if they are to stay in the top-six.

The Lilywhites, who visit on Friday night, are ninth with 40 points while Redbridge are 16th on 28 points, but in good form since the arrival of new boss Micky Wetherall.