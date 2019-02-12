Search

Town and Enfield set for battle of the tenants

PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 March 2019

Woodford Town boss Dee Safer looks on from the touchline (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

After Tuesday’s excellent win over Redbridge, the young and improving side will look for more success on Saturday

Woodford Town and Enfield Town meet in a clash that could be dubbed the ‘Harlow Arena derby’ this weekend.

The two Essex Senior League teams are currently using Harlow Town’s home while they remain without a venue of their own.

Work continues on Woods’ Ashton Playing Fields home, but for this season at least they have been playing games up the M11 in Essex.

Enfield have been using the Harlow Arena for longer, but they will be the designated ‘away team’ on Saturday.

The previous meeting back on November 24 resulted in a 3-1 win for Dee Safer’s men despite the E’s holding a 1-0 lead at the break.

Second-half goals via Jaden Thompson-Brissett, Temi Babalola and 70th-minute substitute Giorgio Sallangou sealed a superb comeback success for the ‘visitors’.

Woods will now aim to seal the double over Enfield this weekend and they go into the contest following a fantastic midweek success.

Redbridge made the trip to Harlow Arena on Tuesday for a derby encounter of sorts, but fell short of their most recent standards.

Since the arrival of Micky Wetherall, Motormen have moved in the right direction again, yet they had no answer to Town earlier this week.

Alan Fleming made it 1-0 to the Woods in the 31st minute and Babalola extended their lead just before the break.

It was the start of a superb night for the teenager as, early into the second half, Babalola struck again to make it 3-0.

He then completed a treble from the penalty spot before Vlad Sighiartau added a fifth and Fleming wrapped up the scoring by completing his brace late on.

It was a brilliant evening for Safer, Neil Day and the rest of the coaching staff at the club and helped make up for the disappointment of Friday when Town had suffered a 1-0 loss at home to Hoddesdon Town after they conceded in the 97th-minute.

Oliver Ghandi’s last-gasp header was tough to take for Woods, but it was not all bad news on Friday.

A bumper crowd of 170 were in attendance for the game at Harlow Arena and Safer will be hoping to see another good turn-out on Saturday at home to fellow tenants Enfield.

