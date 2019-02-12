Search

Town lose out to Hoddesdon after stoppage-time drama

PUBLISHED: 11:00 25 February 2019

Woodford Town manager Dee Safer (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Essex Senior League: Woodford Town 0 Hoddesdon Town 1

Woodford Town’s injury-time woes continued as Hoddesdson Town scored a 97th minute winner to take the points at a foggy Harlow Arena on Friday.

Hoddesdon have now beaten the Woods on three occasions this season, but this was a much closer encounter than the previous two as Dee Safer’s men made lots of changes from Tuesday’s disappointing 4-4 draw with Southend Manor.

After struggling for consistency in the Essex Senior League since the turn of the year, the hosts were eager to clinch a win before Saturday’s round of games got underway.

Visiting Town had other ideas, however, and Oliver Ghandi’s header from a free kick late on settled a drab contest.

Woods assistant manager Neil Day said: “Defensively we were all over the show on Tuesday, but we tightened up against Hoddesdon perhaps sacrificing a little bit of our normal flair.

“Therefore tt was gutting to be caught out by such a late set piece when we’d worked so hard to win a point.”

Safer’s Town are still sixth in the table on 48 points, but the sides below them continue to cut the deficit.

Previously the Woods looked all set for a top-six finish, but Sporting Bengal United, St Margaretsbury and Hoddesdon are all within touching distance again.

Town return to action on Tuesday when local rivals Redbridge visit the Harlow Arena in need of points to remain away from the relegation zone, but after Friday’s loss, Safer and Day will expect a reaction from their up-and-down team.

