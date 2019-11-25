Essex Senior League: Redbridge and Ilford win, while Clapton and Hamlets suffer defeats

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge and Ilford sealed victories while Tower Hamlets and Clapton fell to defeats in the Essex Senior League.

Tony Martin and Hassan Nalbant both netted braces as Redbridge thrashed Enfield 6-0 at Oakside Stadium.

Martin netted the opener after ten minutes before Tom Harvey doubled that lead three minutes before the break, and it was three early in the second half as Connor Okus netted.

Nalbant then added goals on 67 and 74 minutes before Martin completed the scoring in stoppage time to hand them back to back victories.

The Foxes grabbed all three points at Cricklefield after a 2-1 victory over West Essex. Jerold Cobblah gave the hosts an 11th minute lead but Callum Bloss levelled for the visitors nine minutes later.

Larry Akanbi though netted the winner eight minutes from time to hand the home side the victory.

Tower Hamlets fell to a narrow 3-2 defeat to in-form Hadley who came from behind to make it nine wins from nine at home this season.

Sam Edwards netted the opener by chipping home to give the hosts the lead but Suaibo Balde netted a rebound to equalise before the visitors led at the break after Ezra Ndukuba netted a spot kick.

But the home side levelled when Manny Hammond sent a looping header into the net and then netted the winner in stoppage time from a Sam Edwards penalty.

Clapton lost 3-0 to high-flying Stansted who made it six consecutive wins and moved up to sixth in the league table.

It was goalless for the opening 69 minutes until The Airportmen finally made the breakthrough when Dan Cheema set up Connor Hammond to apply a good finish, and they only had to wait four minutes for another as Cheema slotted home.

In stoppage time Jack West finished well to seal another win for Stansted.