Search

Advanced search

Essex Senior League: Redbridge and Bengal win, while Ilford held to a draw

PUBLISHED: 08:26 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:26 20 November 2019

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge and Sporting Bengal United pick up wins while Ilford are held to a draw in the latest Essex Senior League fixtures.

A brace from Motormen new signing Hassan Nalbant and Tom Harvey sealed the three points as they won 3-1 away to Cockfosters.

Micky Wetherall's men bounce back from a 6-1 drubbing to Stansted on the weekend and will be pleased.

Sporting Bengal United sealed a narrow 2-1 win over Woodford Town in their match at the Harlow Arena.

You may also want to watch:

Manager Imrul Gazi said: "Great team effort tonight. Was a much needed win against a good Woodford Town.

"I went old skool tonight orginals - with the return of my Mr Reliable Freddy Tandon."

Ilford were held to a 1-1 draw away to Hoddesdon Town despite taking an early lead in the match.

Sadiq Akanbi found the back of the net but his goal was cancelled out by Isaac Marfo-Jacobs at The Stewart Edwards Stadium.

Although Jonny Fowell and his management team will still be pleased with that response after suffering a 7-0 defeat to Hadley on the weekend.

Most Read

Plans for 1,280 homes, new school and village hall on Goodmayes Tesco unveiled

The new development in Goodmayes will be made up of 1,280 homes, a new school, village hall, commercial space and cafes. Picture: Weston Homes

Planning decision set to be made on 18-storey block of flats in Ilford

Redbridge Council hope to build an 18-storey and 10-storey residential complex in Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

Ilford school finance boss tried to ‘maximise’ pupil numbers for cash

An email was sent to staff at Winston Way Academy in the run-up to the Autumn Census. Picture: Google Streetview

Man taken to hospital after being hit by car in Goodmayes

A man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Goodmayes. Picture: @Ned321

Teenager stabbed to death in Clayhall

A tenager has been stabbed to death o.Putside Owen Waters House in Clayhall. Picrture: Imogen Braddick

Most Read

Plans for 1,280 homes, new school and village hall on Goodmayes Tesco unveiled

The new development in Goodmayes will be made up of 1,280 homes, a new school, village hall, commercial space and cafes. Picture: Weston Homes

Planning decision set to be made on 18-storey block of flats in Ilford

Redbridge Council hope to build an 18-storey and 10-storey residential complex in Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

Ilford school finance boss tried to ‘maximise’ pupil numbers for cash

An email was sent to staff at Winston Way Academy in the run-up to the Autumn Census. Picture: Google Streetview

Man taken to hospital after being hit by car in Goodmayes

A man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Goodmayes. Picture: @Ned321

Teenager stabbed to death in Clayhall

A tenager has been stabbed to death o.Putside Owen Waters House in Clayhall. Picrture: Imogen Braddick

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Essex Senior League: Redbridge and Bengal win, while Ilford held to a draw

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019

Success for Gator ABC boxers at club’s Saturday show

Taran Ria Singh and Chris O'Driscol. Picture: Gator ABC

Teenager stabbed to death in Clayhall

A tenager has been stabbed to death o.Putside Owen Waters House in Clayhall. Picrture: Imogen Braddick

General election 2019: Meet the candidates in Ilford South

The candidates in Ilford South come December 12: RoseMary Warrington, Munish Sharma, Ali Azeem, Mike Gapes, Ashburn Holder and Sam Tarry. Pictures: Supplied by candidates.

Eton Manor denied victory by late Brentwood penalty

Eton Manor in action against Brentwood. Picture: Martin Pearl
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists