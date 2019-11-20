Essex Senior League: Redbridge and Bengal win, while Ilford held to a draw
PUBLISHED: 08:26 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:26 20 November 2019
Redbridge and Sporting Bengal United pick up wins while Ilford are held to a draw in the latest Essex Senior League fixtures.
A brace from Motormen new signing Hassan Nalbant and Tom Harvey sealed the three points as they won 3-1 away to Cockfosters.
Micky Wetherall's men bounce back from a 6-1 drubbing to Stansted on the weekend and will be pleased.
Sporting Bengal United sealed a narrow 2-1 win over Woodford Town in their match at the Harlow Arena.
Manager Imrul Gazi said: "Great team effort tonight. Was a much needed win against a good Woodford Town.
"I went old skool tonight orginals - with the return of my Mr Reliable Freddy Tandon."
Ilford were held to a 1-1 draw away to Hoddesdon Town despite taking an early lead in the match.
Sadiq Akanbi found the back of the net but his goal was cancelled out by Isaac Marfo-Jacobs at The Stewart Edwards Stadium.
Although Jonny Fowell and his management team will still be pleased with that response after suffering a 7-0 defeat to Hadley on the weekend.