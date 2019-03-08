Search

Essex Senior League: Ilford, Bengal and Hamlets win while Clapton and Woodford suffer defeats

PUBLISHED: 10:57 03 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:57 03 November 2019

Ilford manager Jon Fowell (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Ilford, Sporting Bengal United and Tower Hamlets pick up victories while Clapton and Woodford Town suffer defeats in the Essex Senior League.

The Foxes made it back-to-backs wins in the league under new manager Jonny Fowell as they sealed a 3-1 victory over Enfield.

A brace from Tela Triveato and a goal from Ikechi Eze sealed the three points for Ilford at Cricklefield Stadium.

Imrul Gazi's caused a shock around the league as they sealed a 2-1 win over league leaders Hashtag United in their match.

You may also want to watch:

First-half goals from Bobby Redwood and Steven Carvell sealed the win for the hosts to end their opponents 10 game winning run at the Mile End Stadium.

Although Ross Gleed did claw one back in the 75th minute of play while the Bengal goalkeeper Bilal Khan was taken to hospital after the match after being kicked in the face during a late goalmouth scramble.

Neighbours Tower Hamlets nabbed a 2-1 win away to St Margaretsbury in their clash to continue their recent upturn in form.

Clapton suffered a 1-0 defeat to Southend Manor with Michael Ogboin grabbing the only goal in that match for Craig Watters' first win in charge of Manor.

Elsewhere Woodford Town suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Hadley.

