Essex Senior League: Redbridge progress while Clapton and Hamlets suffer defeats

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge progress in the Errington Challenge Cup while Clapton and Tower Hamlets fall to Essex Senior League defeats.

The Motormen roared their way to victory with a comfortable 4-0 score line over Enfield at the Oakside Stadium.

A brace from Tony Martin and goals from Taylor Tombides and Dan Gilchrist sealed a quarter-final spot in the cup competition.

Clapton however lost 3-1 to Hashtag United in their league fixture to leave them second from bottom while their opponents remain top of the table.

Goals from Tashan Richmond, Daniel Smith, and George Smith sealed the three points.

Neighbours Tower Hamlets suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat to Stansted in their clash to end a good run of form in the league.

Hamlets went ahead on 17 minutes but Stansted hit back from Billy Coyne direct from a corner and Luke Hirst one on one effort to take a 2-1 lead into the break.

The hosts levelled the score once again before Ryan Ramsey netted the winner for the Airportmen.