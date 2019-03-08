Essex Senior League: Redbridge win as Ilford and Clapton suffer defeats

Redbridge picked up a win at Southend Manor while Clapton and Ilford fell to defeats away from home in the Essex Senior League.

The Motormen took all three points as they got the better of Southend Manor with a 2-0 victory at Southchurch Park.

Taylor Tombides put the visitors ahead nine minutes before the break before Dean Hall added a second a minute before the break which proved enough for Micky Wetherall's men to take victory.

Clapton suffered a heavy 7-2 defeat away to Cockforster as Ceykan Karagozlu netted four to inspire his side at Chalk Lane.

Reuben Campbell put the hosts ahead just before the quarter hour mark but Mario Gjini levelled two minutes later.

Billy Healy then restored the hosts lead just past the half hour mark before Karagozlu netted his first two minutes later to increase that lead.

And it was four with five minutes of the half remaining as Karagozlu added his second, before netting twice more on 54 and 57 minutes to make it 6-1.

Francesco Cicconi netted a 67th minute penalty for Clapton to make it 6-2, but Harley Haag added a seventh in stoppage time to cap a fine afternoon for Cockfosters.

Ilford crashed to a 3-0 defeat away to league leaders Saffron Walden Town in their match at Catons Lane.

After a goalless opening half, the hosts broke the deadlock just before the hour mark through Jack Leachman before a Charlie Cole brace sealed the points for the home side.