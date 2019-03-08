Search

Advanced search

Essex Senior League: Redbridge win as Ilford and Clapton suffer defeats

PUBLISHED: 14:16 06 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:16 06 October 2019

Action from Sporting Bengal's clash with Redbridge (pic Tim Edwards)

Action from Sporting Bengal's clash with Redbridge (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Redbridge picked up a win at Southend Manor while Clapton and Ilford fell to defeats away from home in the Essex Senior League.

The Motormen took all three points as they got the better of Southend Manor with a 2-0 victory at Southchurch Park.

Taylor Tombides put the visitors ahead nine minutes before the break before Dean Hall added a second a minute before the break which proved enough for Micky Wetherall's men to take victory.

Clapton suffered a heavy 7-2 defeat away to Cockforster as Ceykan Karagozlu netted four to inspire his side at Chalk Lane.

Reuben Campbell put the hosts ahead just before the quarter hour mark but Mario Gjini levelled two minutes later.

You may also want to watch:

Billy Healy then restored the hosts lead just past the half hour mark before Karagozlu netted his first two minutes later to increase that lead.

And it was four with five minutes of the half remaining as Karagozlu added his second, before netting twice more on 54 and 57 minutes to make it 6-1.

Francesco Cicconi netted a 67th minute penalty for Clapton to make it 6-2, but Harley Haag added a seventh in stoppage time to cap a fine afternoon for Cockfosters.

Ilford crashed to a 3-0 defeat away to league leaders Saffron Walden Town in their match at Catons Lane.

After a goalless opening half, the hosts broke the deadlock just before the hour mark through Jack Leachman before a Charlie Cole brace sealed the points for the home side.

Most Read

Four gun shots heard in Ilford and ‘silver car’ spotted leaving the scene

A resident looked out his window after heaing gun shots and screaming. Stock image. Picture: Paul Faith/PA Images

First man to be found guilty of trying to buy sex in Ilford made to pay £630

The offender was made to pay a fine, court costs and a victim surcharge. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Two men shot in Ilford no longer in critical condition

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: Google

Heavens open in Gants Hill

A road in Gants Hill is soaked. Picture: Kaaren Mary

Two men in critical condition after being shot in Ilford

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: Google

Most Read

Four gun shots heard in Ilford and ‘silver car’ spotted leaving the scene

A resident looked out his window after heaing gun shots and screaming. Stock image. Picture: Paul Faith/PA Images

First man to be found guilty of trying to buy sex in Ilford made to pay £630

The offender was made to pay a fine, court costs and a victim surcharge. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Two men shot in Ilford no longer in critical condition

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: Google

Heavens open in Gants Hill

A road in Gants Hill is soaked. Picture: Kaaren Mary

Two men in critical condition after being shot in Ilford

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: Google

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Essex Senior League: Redbridge win as Ilford and Clapton suffer defeats

Action from Sporting Bengal's clash with Redbridge (pic Tim Edwards)

Recorder letters: Black sacks, compulsory first aid and Brexit

The council could limit the number of black sacks left out for collection.

Opinion: Mayor has made a bad situation worse

Keith Prince AM does not believe Sadiq Khan has the courage to make a decision over Uber.

West Ham beaten as Palace come from behind to take all three points

West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) and Crystal Palace's Cheikhou Kouyate battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

National League: Dagenham & Redbridge 1 Barnet 1

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists