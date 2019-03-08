Essex Senior League: Clapton and Woodford win while Ilford and Hamlets fall short

Tola Odedoyin of Woodford during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Clapton and Woodford Town seal victories while Ilford and Tower Hamlets fall to defeats in the Essex Senior League this weekend.

The Tons grabbed a 2-1 win over West Essex at Mayesbrook Park after a turbulent week off the pitch.

Clapton grabbed the lead nine minutes before the break with a low drive from the edge of the area, but after lots of pressure from the home side they finally broke through ten minutes from time when Brad Russell slid home after Michael Mignot had seen an effort parried.

However, they grabbed a winner with five minutes to go to take all three points.

Woodford Town made it back-to-back wins in the league with a 2-1 win over high-flying Stansted at Hargrave Park.

Ilford lost 2-1 to Hashtag United meaning the latter move up to third in the league table.

Ross Gleed tucked home in the 11th minute to give the visitors the lead, but Foxes full back Tyson Tala Anya slotted home eight minutes before the break to level the contest up.

The winner came five minutes into the second period when Jesse Waller Lassen netted from outside the box at Cricklefield Stadium.

Tower Hamlets showed good fight but fell short with a 3-2 defeat to league leaders Saffron Walden Town at the Mile End Stadium.

Ross Adams, Spike Bell and then Greg Strong netted for the visitors to seal the points and remain top of the table by two points.